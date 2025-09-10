BWF Hong Kong Open 2025 Day 2 Results: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen clinch opening round wins, PV Sindhu makes early exit

The second day of badminton action at the Hong Kong Open brought with it some interesting results. Indian shuttlers had a strong showing for the day, despite a few difficult losses.
For India, the biggest upset of the day came in the women's singles event. Former World Champion and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu was knocked out in her opening round match by Danish World No. 27 Line Christopherson. While Sindhu won the first game to get a strong start to the match, Christopherson pulled off a rousing comeback to snatch the win over the next two games.
Elsewhere, in the women's singles event, Anupama Upadhyay was outdone by Toma Miyazaki. The Indian put on an impressive display but was outdone by the Japanese fourth seed.
On the other end, Indian men's singles stars shone bright on the second day of action at the Hong Kong Open. HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen, both of whom had disappointing outings at the World Championships last month, redeemed themselves as they outdid Lu Guang Zu and Wang Tzu Wei for their first round matches.
Meanwhile, qualifier Kiran George put on another strong performance as he outdid Jason Teh of Singapore. Ayush Shetty also delivered a blockbuster match as he pulled off a hard fought victory over Su Li Yang.
BWF Hong Kong Open: Full results from day 2 (Indians only)
Full results from day two of badminton matches at the Hong Kong Open:
Men's Singles Round of 32
HS Prannoy (India) beat Lu Guang Zu (China) 21-17, 21-14
Kiran George (India) beat Jason Teh (Singapore) 21-16, 21-11
Ayush Shetty (India) beat Su Li Yang (Chinese Taipei) 15-21, 21-19, 21-13
Lakshya Sen (India) beat Wang Tzu Wei (Chinese Taipei) 22-20, 16-21, 21-15
Women's Singles Round of 32
Toma Miyazaki (Japan) beat Anupama Upadhyay (India) 21-17, 20-22, 21-14
Line Christopherson (Denmark) beat PV Sindhu (India) 15-21, 21-16, 21-19
Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand) beat Rakshitha Ramraj (India) 21-13, 21-7
Mixed Doubles Round of 32
Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dong Ping (China) beat Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde (India) 21-14, 21-17
Chen Cheng Kuan/Hsu Yin-Hui (Chinese Taipei) beat Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto (India) 21-16, 21-11
Women's Doubles Round of 32
Rutuparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda (India) beat Sum Yau Wing/Oi Ki Vanessa Pang (Hong Kong) 21-18, 21-9