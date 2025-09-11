BWF Hong Kong Open 2025 Day 3 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty enter quarterfinals, Lakshya Sen ousts HS Prannoy

Thursday at the BWF Hong Kong Open brought with it some incredibly high stakes badminton. Indian shuttlers were in action for their round of 16 matches and they delivered impressive performances as they fought for their place in the final eight.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty competed in the men's doubles event, where they were pushed to three games for the second time this tournament. However, despite the momentary scare, the World Championships bronze medalists outdid Peeratchai Sukphun and Pakkapon Teerarasakul 18-21, 21-15, 21-11.

Elsewhere, the men's singles event at the Hong Kong Open witnessed an all-Indian clash as HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen battled each other on center court. Prannoy got the better start, winning the opening game 21-15, only for Sen to make a dramatic comeback and clinch the next two games 21-18, 21-10.

Meanwhile, youngster Ayush Shetty pulled off an incredible upset in Hong Kong on Thursday. The Indian was up against Japanese Kodai Naraoka, who had outdone Viktor Axelsen earlier in this event.

Shetty had a winning start against the fifth seed, and while Naraoka’s experience and skilled game play allowed him to force a decider, it was eventually the Indian who clinched the win after a hard-fought three-set battle.

On the other end, Kiran George’s impressive run at the Hong Kong Open came to a close as he fell to third seed Chou Tien Chen.

BWF Hong Kong Open: Full results from day 3 (Indians only)

Rankireddy and Shetty in action (Image Source: Getty)

Full results from day three at the Hong Kong Open:

Men's Doubles Round of 16

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (India) beat Peeratchai Sukphun/Pakkapon Teerarasakul (Thailand) 18-21, 21-15, 21-11

Men's Singles Round of 16

Ayush Shetty (India) beat Kodai Naraoka (Japan) 21-19, 12-21, 21-14

Lakshya Sen (India) beat HS Prannoy (India) 15-21, 21-18, 21-10

Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei) beat Kiran George (India) 21-6, 21-12

Women's Doubles Round of 16

Li Yi Jing/Luo Xu Min (China) beat Rutuparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda (India) 21-13, 21-7

