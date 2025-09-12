BWF Hong Kong Open 2025 Day 4 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Lakshya Sen through to semifinals after lengthy battles

Quarterfinals day at the BWF Hong Kong Open witnessed some incredible badminton action. Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were on court for their men's doubles match, while Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty battled each other in the men's singles event.

Ad

First up was the duo of Rankireddy and Shetty. The two Indians have had a tough season and their journey in Hong Kong hasn't been much different. The pair has been pushed to three games throughout the tournament, but have shown amazing composure to pull through when it matters the most.

For their quarterfinals match, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty took on Malaysia's Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap. The Indians got the battle off to a dominant start, clinching a 21-14 win in the first game. However, Arif and Yap put on a strong fight in the second and quickly forced a decider.

Ad

Trending

While the third game promised to be a close fought affair initially, Rankireddy and Shetty pulled ahead in the final stages, clinching a 21-16 win to seal their spot in the semifinals.

Up next at the Hong Kong Open, Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty battled each other on center court. Sen got to the quarterfinals after a win over HS Prannoy, while Shetty upset World No.9 Kodai Naraoka in his round of 16 encounter.

Ad

Fans were prepared for an exciting face-off, and the two Indians certainly delivered. Sen showed off his experience to win the first game 21-16, but Shetty proved why he was the burgeoning underdog when he came from behind to win the second game 21-17.

The decider got off to a close start, but Sen eventually delivered when it mattered the most, outpacing Shetty to clinch a 21-13 win in the third game and close out the match after an hour.

Ad

BWF Hong Kong Open: Full results from day 4 (Indians only)

Sen in action at the TotalEnergies BWF World Championships (Image Source: Getty)

This is what the scoreboard looked like for India on quarterfinals day at the Hong Kong Open:

Ad

Men's Doubles Quarterfinals

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (India) beat Junaidi Arif/Roy King Yap (Malaysia) 21-14, 20-22, 21-16

Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Lakshya Sen (India) beat Ayush Shetty (India) 21-16, 17-21, 21-13

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More