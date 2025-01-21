BWF Indonesia Masters 2025 Day 1 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty breeze past opening round, Srikanth Kidambi ousted by Ayush Shetty

After a week of action at home, the Indian badminton contingent has now arrived in Jakarta for the Indonesia Masters. The opening day of the tournament (January 21) saw the nation's shuttlers register some strong performances.

The stars of the day were undoubtedly Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty as the men's doubles duo claimed an emphatic 21-16, 21-15 win over Chinese Taipei's Chen Zhi Ray and Lin Yu Chieh. The duo made back-to-back semifinal runs at the Malaysia and India Open this month and are in their hunt for their first title of the year this week.

Meanwhile, the women's doubles pairing of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto also had a strong start to their campaign, clinching a victory over Ornicha Jongsathapornparn and Sukitta Suwachai.

On the singles end of things, Ayush Shetty stunned audiences as he dominated former World No. 1 Srikanth Kidambi in their qualification match. The youngster needed only 32 minutes to dispose of the veteran 21-7, 21-15.

In the women's singles qualification matches, Tanya Hemanth put on an impressive display, coming from a game down to outdo Tung Ciou Tong. Meanwhile, Isharani Baruah fell short to home player Chiara Marvella Handoyo after a closely fought battle.

After an exciting opening day, tomorrow's matches at the Indonesia Masters will see PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat and more in action.

Indonesia Masters 2025: Full results at the end of Day 1 (Indians only)

Full results from the Indonesia Masters Day 1:

Women's Doubles Round of 16

Ashwini Ponappa/Tanisha Crasto (India) beat Ornicha Jongsathapornparn/Sukitta Suwachai (Thailand) 21-6, 21-14

Men's Doubles Round of 32

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (India) beat Chen Zhi Ray and Lin Yu Chieh (Chinese Taipei) 21-16, 21-15

Women's Singles Qualification

Tanya Hemanth (India) beat Tung Ciou Tong (Chinese Taipei) 16-21, 21-17, 21-15

Chiara Marvella Handoyo (Indonesia) beat Isharani Baruah (India) 21-18, 22-20

Men's Singles Qualification

Ayush Shetty (India) beat Kidambi Srikanth (India) 21-7, 21-15

