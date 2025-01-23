BWF Indonesia Masters 2025 Day 3 Results: Indian campaign draws to an end as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Lakshya Sen crash out

After an underwhelming Wednesday at the Indonesia Masters, India’s string of lukewarm performances at the event continued today (January 23). The nation's shuttlers were in action in four matches today, and they lost all four of them.

First up in action today was the mixed doubles duo Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto. The Indians had a strong start to their campaign yesterday, taking down home player Adnan Maulana and Idna Cahya Sari Jamil in straight games.

Today, Kapila and Cratso were up against World No. 18 Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin. The Indians put on an exceptional performance in the first half of the game, taking a 21-18 win. However, they were unable to hold on to that momentum, with Ron and Yin clinching the next two games 21-15, 21-19.

Elsewhere, India's star men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered a shocking exit from the Indonesia Masters. The duo was up against World No. 75 Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Kittinupong Kedren, and were expected to ease into the quarterfinals.

However, Puavaranukroh and Kedren put on a skillful display to outfox Rankireddy and Shetty 22-20, 23-21 in straight games. With this, the Indian duo's title hunt in the 2025 season continues into their next tournament.

The Indian women's doubles duo of Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto were dealt a similar fate. The two were up against the lower ranked pair of Go Pei Kee and Teoh Mei Xing, but lost out to the Malaysians after a three-game battle.

On the singles end of things at the Indonesia Masters, Lakshya Sen was the sole Indian in action today, as he took on Japan's Kenya Nishimoto. The Indian World No. 10 had a slow start to his match, losing the first game 16-21. He bounced back in time for the second game, winning 21-12 to force a decider. The final game was a long battle, but in the end it was Nishimoto who persevered 23-21.

Indonesia Masters 2025: Full results from Day 3 (Indians only)

Mixed Doubles Round of 16

Hoo Pang Ron/Cheng Su Yin (Malaysia) bet Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto (India) 18-21, 21-15, 21-19

Men's Doubles Round of 16

Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Kittinupong Kedren (Thailand) beat Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (India) 22-20, 23-21

Men's Singles Round of 16

Kenta Nishimoto (Japan) beat Lakshya Sen (India) 21-16, 12-21, 23-21

Women's Singles Round of 16

Go Pei Kee/Teoh Mei Xing (Malaysia) beat Ashwini Ponappa/Tanisha Crasto (India) 13-21, 24-22, 21-18

