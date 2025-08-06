CM Bhagwant Singh Mann felicitated for Passing Law to Restart Bull Races in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was felicitated for passing a law to end the ban on bull races in the state. Mann felt that bull races were not just a source of entertainment but also a part of Punjab's glorious sports heritage.

Addressing a gathering organized by the sports lovers of Punjab, the Chief Minister said the historic Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2025 was passed on July 11 in the Punjab Assembly. His government is waiting for the final approval from the President of India, post which they can restart bull races in the state.

Traditional rural sports was fading away from Punjab due to legal hurdles. However, the Chief Minister ensured that he will try his best to remove all such hurdles and revive the sports culture in the rural areas of his state.

Further, Bhagwant Singh Mann mentioned that even Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru, practiced farming with bullocks at Kartarpur Sahib.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann says bull races are like a living connection to Punjab's traditions and cultural identity

During the same event, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann highlighted how bull races were part of the state's traditions as well as cultural identity in ancient times. The new law will not only revive bull races but also help in preserving Punjab's indigenous animal breeds.

It is pertinent to note that the government will take utmost care that the animals have to face no cruelty. Special care will be taken about veterinary supervision, safety standards, registration and documentation. There will also be penalties for violations.

Apart from the bull race, the CM also mentioned that there have been talks to revive pigeon flying competition. It will be interesting to see if the pigeon flying race returns in the near future.

