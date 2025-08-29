CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says Uttarakhand is ready to host international sports events

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that his state is ready to organise international-level sports events in the near future. Having successfully hosted the 38th edition of the National Games, Dhami opined that 'Devbhoomi' has also become 'Khelbhoomi' now.

Pushkar Dhami attended a special ceremony organised on National Sports Day, also marking the Major Dhyan Chand Jayanti. The event happened at the Multipurpose Sports Hall Parade Ground in Uttarakhand.

During his speech at the ceremony, Dhami highlighted how India is on its way to becoming a top nation in the sports world. He mentioned the medalists of India at the Olympics and spoke about PM Narendra Modi's "Khelo India" and "Fit India Movement", encouraging sports culture in India.

Further, he looked back at the 38th National Games, which happened in Uttarakhand earlier this year. The state hosted the mega event for the first time, and it was a grand success. Notably, Uttarakhand's players won 103 medals and finished seventh in the overall medal tally.

Pushkar Dhami said that Uttarakhand has world-class sports infrastructure, which is why the state can be considered ready to host international sports events as well.

The country's only Olympic-standard Himadri ice rink has been recently renovated - CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Reports have surfaced online claiming that India will bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games and 2036 Olympics. Pushkar Singh Dhami mentioned how the Uttarakhand government has renovated the nation's one and only Olympic-standard ice rink - the Himadri ice rink.

Besides, at the special ceremony organised on Major Dhyan Chand Jayanti, CM Dhami's government honoured the top-performing players. Olympians Mandeep Kaur, Amisha Rawat and Manoj Sarkar, who participated in Paris 2024, received ₹50 lakh each. In total, the government provided an honorarium of almost ₹16 crore to more than 250 players and trainers.

