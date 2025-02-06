David Beckham lauds the cycling tracks at National Games 2025; wins multiple gold medals

Indian track cyclist David Beckham Elkatohchoongo had a stellar campaign at the National Games 2025, clinching three gold medals while praising the cycling tracks in Uttarakhand. The cycling events are being held across multiple venues, including the Shivalik Velodrome, Rudrapur Stadium, and Sattal Christian Ashram.

The Asian Games quarterfinalist delivered outstanding performances across multiple events. Speaking about the tracks, Beckham expressed his satisfaction, saying:

"It feels amazing. This time, I have fulfilled my dream. The track is really good, smoother and faster than others."

Beckham has always been in the media spotlight due to his unique name, which he shares with the legendary English footballer David Beckham. His father, a street footballer and an admirer of the former England captain, named him after the global icon.

While Beckham initially played football, he later shifted his focus to cycling, a sport that has gained prominence in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which has also produced top talents like Deborah Herold, India’s first cyclist to win a medal at the Asian Senior Championships and a former world No. 4.

David Beckham’s gold medal performances at National Games 2025

David Beckham’s first gold medal at the National Games 2025 came in the Men’s Individual Sprint, where he clocked a timing of 10.691 seconds to edge past Laitonjam Ronaldo Singh of Manipur, who secured silver with 10.724 seconds, while his teammate Esow from Andaman and Nicobar Islands took bronze with 10.826 seconds.

His second gold came in the Men’s Team Sprint alongside teammates Esow, Gourav Mondal, and Subhash Sengupta, as they recorded a timing of 1:03.588 minutes, defeating Rajasthan, who took silver, and Punjab, who settled for bronze.

Beckham’s third gold was in the Men’s 1km Individual Time Trial, where he clocked 1:06.535 minutes, narrowly beating Rajasthan’s Devendra Bishnoi (silver, 1:06.644 minutes) and Manipur’s Yanglem Rojit Singh (bronze, 1:07.874 minutes).

