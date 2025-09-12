Davis Cup: World Group I - Suresh Dhakshineswar vs Jerome Kym, preview, prediction, and live streaming details

With a Davis Cup Qualifiers spot on the line, India will take on hosts Switzerland in a World Group I tie to be played on the hard indoor courts of Biel. Suresh Dhakshineswar will face Jerome Kym in the opening singles fixture on Friday (September 12).India's No. 1 singles player, Sumit Nagal, will then square off against Marc-Andrea Huesler. Sriram Balaji will partner with Rithvik Bollipalli for the doubles as they face off against the Swiss pair of Jakub Paul and Henry Bernet on Saturday.India advanced to the World Group I, having defeated Togo 4-0 in the playoffs at the DLTA Complex in Delhi in early February. Switzerland, on the other hand, lost 0-3 to Spain in Biel.Jerome Kym was in action at the US Open recently. The 22-year-old did well to defeat the 33rd-ranked American Brandon Nakashima in the second round after having seen off Ethan Quinn in the opening round.Kym fell to eventual quarterfinalist Taylor Fritz in four sets in the third round. The Rhienfelden-born player who enjoys drumming as a hobby has a career-high ranking of 123.India's Suresh Dhakshineswar has a career-high ranking of 621. At 6 feet 5 inches, the Madurai-born player uses his height to good advantage while packing power in his serve, but is an inch shorter than his Swiss opponent.Dhakshineswar, who plays for Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, was picked by captain Rohit Rajpal for the Davis Cup tie in Biel on account of his prowess on indoor courts.Dhakshineswar's biggest win, however, was achieved on the outdoor hard courts of the Winston-Salem Open. At the ATP 250 event, the 25-year-old got the better of Canadian-born Chilean Alejandro Tabilo, who had broken into the ATP top 20 last year.Although India has a 2-1 head-to-head record against Switzerland in the Davis Cup, the two countries have not faced each other since 1993.India last reached the Davis Cup finals back in 1987. The team comprising Vijay Amritraj, Ramesh Krishnan, and Anand Amritraj lost 0-5 to Sweden in the final.Suresh Dhakshineswar vs Jerome Kym Davis Cup Match DetailsMatch Details: Suresh Dhakshineswar vs Jorome Kym, Singles, Davis Cup World Group IDate &amp; Time: Friday, Septmeber 12, 2025, 5:30 PM ISTVenue: Swiss Tennis Arena, Biel, SwitzerlandSuresh Dhakshineswar vs Jerome Kym PredictionWhile Suresh Dhakshineswar may surprise his opponent with his powerful serve, Jerome Kym's recent US Open run makes him the obvious favourite. Expect the Swiss to prevail in three sets in the opening singles rubber.Suresh Dhakshineswar vs Jerome Kym Live Streaming DetailsThe Davis Cup tie matches between India and Switzerland will be telecast on DD Sports and live-streamed on Prasar Bharati's YouTube channel.