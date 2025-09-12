  • home icon
Davis Cup: World Group I - Suresh Dhakshineswar vs Jerome Kym, preview, prediction, and live streaming details

By Subhashish Majumdar
Published Sep 12, 2025 04:35 GMT
The Indian Davis Cup team in Switzerland with Dhakshineswar standing on the far right
The Indian Davis Cup team in Switzerland with Dhakshineswar standing on the far right - Source: AITA on X

With a Davis Cup Qualifiers spot on the line, India will take on hosts Switzerland in a World Group I tie to be played on the hard indoor courts of Biel. Suresh Dhakshineswar will face Jerome Kym in the opening singles fixture on Friday (September 12).

India's No. 1 singles player, Sumit Nagal, will then square off against Marc-Andrea Huesler. Sriram Balaji will partner with Rithvik Bollipalli for the doubles as they face off against the Swiss pair of Jakub Paul and Henry Bernet on Saturday.

India advanced to the World Group I, having defeated Togo 4-0 in the playoffs at the DLTA Complex in Delhi in early February. Switzerland, on the other hand, lost 0-3 to Spain in Biel.

Jerome Kym was in action at the US Open recently. The 22-year-old did well to defeat the 33rd-ranked American Brandon Nakashima in the second round after having seen off Ethan Quinn in the opening round.

Kym fell to eventual quarterfinalist Taylor Fritz in four sets in the third round. The Rhienfelden-born player who enjoys drumming as a hobby has a career-high ranking of 123.

India's Suresh Dhakshineswar has a career-high ranking of 621. At 6 feet 5 inches, the Madurai-born player uses his height to good advantage while packing power in his serve, but is an inch shorter than his Swiss opponent.

Dhakshineswar, who plays for Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, was picked by captain Rohit Rajpal for the Davis Cup tie in Biel on account of his prowess on indoor courts.

Dhakshineswar's biggest win, however, was achieved on the outdoor hard courts of the Winston-Salem Open. At the ATP 250 event, the 25-year-old got the better of Canadian-born Chilean Alejandro Tabilo, who had broken into the ATP top 20 last year.

Although India has a 2-1 head-to-head record against Switzerland in the Davis Cup, the two countries have not faced each other since 1993.

India last reached the Davis Cup finals back in 1987. The team comprising Vijay Amritraj, Ramesh Krishnan, and Anand Amritraj lost 0-5 to Sweden in the final.

Suresh Dhakshineswar vs Jerome Kym Davis Cup Match Details

Match Details: Suresh Dhakshineswar vs Jorome Kym, Singles, Davis Cup World Group I

Date & Time: Friday, Septmeber 12, 2025, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Swiss Tennis Arena, Biel, Switzerland

Suresh Dhakshineswar vs Jerome Kym Prediction

While Suresh Dhakshineswar may surprise his opponent with his powerful serve, Jerome Kym's recent US Open run makes him the obvious favourite. Expect the Swiss to prevail in three sets in the opening singles rubber.

Suresh Dhakshineswar vs Jerome Kym Live Streaming Details

The Davis Cup tie matches between India and Switzerland will be telecast on DD Sports and live-streamed on Prasar Bharati's YouTube channel.

About the author
Subhashish Majumdar

Subhashish Majumdar

Subhashish has been an Indian sports journalist at Sportskeeda since 2017. He primarily covers hockey along with other Indian Sports, and endeavors to bridge the coverage gap between the multitude of Indian sports and cricket via his articles. Subhashish’s interest in Indian sports peaked after watching a few hockey and football matches live during his childhood days, and has also played Hockey, Football, Table Tennis, Badminton at school and college level.

As a journalist, he covered every single Indian hockey match at the 2018 & 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2018 & 2023 Asian Games, 2018 Women's World Cup, 2018 & 2023 Men’s World Cup and the 2021 Olympics. An interview specialist, he has conducted over 100 interviews with the Indian Men's and Women's Hockey team, and has also been part of the UK-based DesiSportsCast Podcast.

Subhashish’s favorite Indian athlete is Vandana Katariya for her relentlessness and never-say-die attitude. For him, India men's hockey team's 7-1 win over Pakistan in 2017 Hockey World League semis on the same day as India men's cricket team's loss to the same opponent in the Champions Trophy final is an iconic moment in Indian Sports history.

When not writing, he likes to spend his free time blogging, singing, jogging, and trekking.

Edited by Sooryanarayanan Sesha
