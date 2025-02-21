Delhi Hurricanes RFC stars power Haryana men’s team to National Games 2025 Rugby gold

The Haryana Men’s Rugby 7s team continued its dominance in Indian rugby by clinching its fourth consecutive gold medal at the National Games 2025. Playing with an unblemished record, Haryana defeated Maharashtra 22-7 in the final at the Maharana Pratap Sports Complex in Dehradun.

A significant factor in Haryana’s success was the contribution of six Delhi Hurricanes RFC players, whose performances were instrumental in maintaining the team's unbeaten streak. Deepak Punia, Prince Khatri, Mohit Khatri, Neeraj Khatri, Ajay, and Vikash Khatri played key roles throughout the tournament, ensuring Haryana’s dominance.

Haryana was the team to beat in the competition, winning all six of their matches. Their defensive solidity was remarkable, as they kept four clean sheets in their campaign. In the final, Haryana outplayed Maharashtra, showing superior tactics, speed, and execution to secure a comfortable win.

Captain Deepak Punia, who also leads the Indian national rugby team, was a driving force behind Haryana’s success. His experience played a crucial role in guiding the team through pressure situations. Prince Khatri emerged as a key scorer, delivering vital tries that powered Haryana to the gold medal.

Delhi Hurricanes RFC - A talent hub for Indian Rugby

The success of Delhi Hurricanes RFC players at the National Games once again highlights the club’s impact on Indian rugby. Established in 2004, the club has been a breeding ground for top-tier talent, contributing over 35 players to the Indian national team.

Under the leadership of Chairman Arjun Mitra and guidance from Coach Kuldeep Singh Bist, the club continues to develop skilled players who excel at the national and international levels. It is affiliated with the North India Rugby Football Union, which operates under the Indian Rugby Football Union.

Delhi Hurricanes RFC has a rich history of success. In 2017, the club created history by becoming the first Indian team to win both the men’s and women’s categories in the All India & South Asia Rugby Tournament in the same year.

