Dhiraj Bommadevara, fellow Indian archers set to miss Archery World Cup in the USA due to visa issues

Indian archers are likely to miss the upcoming Archery World Cup Stage-I, scheduled to take place in Florida, USA, between April 8 and 13 due to visa issues. The Indian archery team announced that they are unable to secure visas for the players and coaching staff despite multiple efforts and follow-ups.

The Archery Association of India took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news. They wrote:

"Regrettably, despite our relentless efforts and multiple follow-ups over the past 40 days, the Indian Archery team is still facing significant challenges in securing a US visa appointment due to unforeseen system issues. As a consequence, we are on the verge of missing the upcoming World Cup event, which would severely impact our participation and competitive prospects. Immediate intervention is imperative to resolve this issue and prevent a potential setback for our team."

The Indian archery team for the World Cup Stage 1 in Florida includes Dhiraj Bommadevara, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Uday Kamboj, and many others. Dhiraj has previously mentioned on social media that the Indian team has been struggling to get an appointment at the US Embassy in India for more than a month to take forward their USA visa process.

"We are struggling to get an appointment for @USAndIndia visa since more than a month and hardly 1 week left 4 our @worldarchery tournament but there is no hope 4 the appointment," he wrote.

Why did the Indian Archery team not get an appointment?

Dhiraj later took to social media once again to update fans that the Indian archery team would miss the tournament as they couldn't secure a visa appointment due to technical errors in the system.

He was disappointed with the fact that technical issues were costing the Indian archery team participation at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in the USA. He wrote:

“Despite multiple follow-ups &efforts,we couldn’t secure a visa appointment due 2system error, which is now forcing us 2 miss d tournament. It’s frustrating to see technical issues affecting our participation."

