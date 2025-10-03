Dog catchers called to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi after dog bites 2 overseas coaches in World Para Athletics Championships training

In a surprising development at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 underway in Delhi, the organizers had to call dog catchers at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. A stray dog reportedly entered the venue and bit a coach from Japan and Kenya while they were busy in the training sessions.

According to a report by Sportstar, Japanese coach Meiko Okumatsu and Kenyan coach Dennis Maragia were supervising the World Para Athletics Championships training session at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 3. During that session, a dog bit the coaches, forcing the organizers to take immediate action.

In a press release, the Organizing Committee of the World Para Athletics Championships confirmed that they formally requested the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on August 21 to take action and remove the dogs from the venue for the grand event.

The action had been taken, and the team even stationed dog-catching vehicles at the venue since the opening day of the tournament. Still, the dogs ending up entering the stadium.

"Despite these precautionary measures, the challenge of individuals repeatedly feeding stray dogs near the venue has allowed animals to re-enter the premises. Unfortunately, this led to two isolated incidents at the warm-up track on October 3, 2025, with coaches of Japan & Kenya getting bit," the press release read.

Dr. Ish Middha of the Medical Committee confirmed to the reporters that the coach from Japan and Kenya had been bitten by a dog. He took them to the Safdarjang Hospital, where the medical team followed the medical protocols for dog bites.

Update on coaches bitten at World Para Athletics Championships 2025 training in Delhi

Sportstar has reported that Japanese coach Meiko Okumatsu and Kenyan coach Dennis Maragiacoach were immediately attended-to and provided on-spot medical attention at the medical room. They received appropriate treatment at the hospital, and then, both went to their respective hotels.

World Para Athletics confirmed that the aformentioned incident does not come under its purview. The Local Organising Committee has been labeled responsible for this incident.

