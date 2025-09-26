Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Felicitates India’s Historic Medal Winners at Speed Skating World Championships 2025

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, on Wednesday, September 24, felicitated India’s medal-winning contingent from the 73rd Inline Speed Skating World Championships 2025 held in Beidaihe, China from September 13–21.

Marking a watershed moment for Indian skating, the national team delivered its best-ever performance, clinching five medals (three Gold, two Bronze), finishing 5th overall among 40+ nations.

This historic outing was filled with firsts —

India’s first-ever Senior medal at a Speed Skating World Championship,

First-ever Gold in the Junior category, and

Highest-ever medal tally for India at the Worlds.

Felicitating the athletes, Dr. Mandaviya said,

“These historic medals at the World Championships show that our youth are conquering new frontiers, be it in mainstream or emerging sports. I wholeheartedly congratulate our athletes, coaches, support staff, and the Roller-Skating Federation of India for bringing glory to Bharat with this remarkable performance.”

Star Performances:

Anandkumar Velkumar (22): Scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a Senior medal, striking two Golds (1000m Sprint & 42,195m Marathon) and adding a Bronze (500m Sprint).

Krish Sharma (18): Won India’s first-ever Junior Gold in the 1000m Sprint.

Anish Raj (17): Secured a Bronze in the Junior Men’s One Lap Sprint.

The Indian contingent featured 20 athletes (Four Senior Men, Four Senior Women, Five Junior Men, Seven Junior Women), competing in a championship that witnessed 42 events across Senior and Junior categories with participation from over 40 countries.

