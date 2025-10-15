Ekta Bhyan lauds para sports for being "a medium of inclusion" in India, sets sights on Paralympic glory [Exclusive]

Ekta Bhyan's effort of 19.80m, her best this season, fetched her a coveted silver medal in the F51 category of the women's club throw event at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. The celebrated para athlete did, however, express her disappointment at not being able to replicate her gold-medal-winning performance from the previous edition of the meet, which was held in Kobe in 2024.While congratulating SAI (Sports Authority of India) and PCI (Paralympic Committee of India) for hosting the world-class event at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ekta also highlighted the lack of adequate infrastructure for people with disabilities, specifically regarding public transport.During an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda, Ekta, who was rendered quadriplegic following a road accident in her late teens, delved into her dual passions that involve spreading awareness about the differently abled in sync with her aspiration to excel at the highest level in her sport.&quot;I would like to congratulate SAI and PCI for hosting this world-class event. It was very successful, and the best part was that accessibility was taken care of. On a personal note it was a favourable thing for me to be performing in my home country, while being aware of the weather conditions, being amongst our own people and seeing the familiar faces in the audience,&quot; she declared.Ekta Bhyan, who began competing as a para athlete in 2015, acknowledged the positive changes that have encompassed para sports since she started out in terms of attitudes and perceptions.&quot;There is a huge change, and that change I will say is very positive, especially towards people with disabilities. Earlier, you would not see disabled individuals at public places, and people did not expect them to excel in sports. But now the awareness is such that people are aware that with disability as well, athletes can compete on the international platform and can play professionally,&quot; she explained.Ekta did, however, caution that there is still a lot of distance to cover in terms of correcting mental barriers and stereotypes concerning those with disabilities. She also stressed that provisions for wheelchair users in public transport in India were still far from satisfactory.&quot;There is still a long way to go because there are mental barriers or stereotypes that people have toward the disabled. But yes, I would say that para sports has been a great medium to change that perception and to bring that positive change. Because of para sports, we get visibility, and we get the platforms where we can talk about our challenges and our stories,&quot; the club throw athlete from Haryana observed.&quot;I cannot imagine myself traveling via public transport or on roads because they are not made according to the needs of of a wheelchair user. I hope organizing such events will create awareness and will improve the infrastructure,&quot; Ekta remarked.Referring to para sports as a medium of inclusion, Ekta Bhyan explained that it helped athletes like her move into the mainstream.&quot;Para sports is a great medium of inclusion. Also, I would say we are part of the mainstream now. When our honourable Prime Minister is honouring us, it sends a strong message to everyone to have that regard and respect like any other able-bodied athlete,&quot; Ekta reflected with pride..Ekta Bhyan is looking to improve her performance in upcoming events despite picking up a silver medal in the F51 category of the women's club throw event at the Delhi Para Athletic meet.&quot;I couldn't win the gold medal being the defending champion, but I'm happy with my medal. I could do better because I threw 19.80m, and my personal best is 21.66m. So, that is something I'm looking forward to improving in my upcoming events,&quot; she asserted.Ekta Bhyan laments the lack of spectator turnout at the Delhi event as compared to previous editions of the World Para Athletic Championships, despite the government's efforts to boost attendance.&quot;The government had made all arrangements, and entry was free for the audience. But, there were not enough people to watch us, only close relatives and friends of the athletes were present, apart from a few school students,&quot; she affirmed.&quot;So this displays the mindset and the mental barriers of the general public towards para sports. Being an athlete in my own country, to find the audience missing was disheartening. There were huge crowds watching the athletes in the 2023 event in Paris,&quot; Ekta Bhyan said.“Finances required for a para athlete exceed those required for an able-bodied athlete&quot; - Ekta BhyanEkta Bhyan with former Sports Minister Anurag Thakur - Source: Ekta Bhyan on XEkta Bhyan described her typical training routine during the off-season and before big events, while also highlighting the lack of options for those with quadriplegia when it comes to choosing a sport.&quot;Club throw is the only event that can be chosen by those with impairment in all four limbs. It is not meant for other categories. I was introduced to para sports by my coach, Amit Saroha, who is himself a club throw player. So club throw was the only option for me. I can’t say that I was gifted or talented. I worked hard,&quot; she recalled.&quot;My training routine involves a gym session in the morning and throwing sessions in the evening. During the off-season, I go to the ground for my throwing sessions 3 days a week, and when an event is around the corner, I go 6 days a week. But, my gym sessions are regular during both on-season and off-season because my game involves strengthening,&quot; Ekta Bhyan disclosed.The 40-year-old also shed light on the kind of finances that are required for a para athlete to travel and perform, thereby highlighting the significance of organisations that lend support.“Finances required for a para athlete are much more than for an able-bodied athlete. For instance, a basic wheelchair costs around 5 lakh rupees, and I need two people to help me on and off the field. So, while travelling, I have to take care of the expenses of three people. I'm therefore thankful to Welspun and Go Sports since these two organisations have helped me in this journey. Because of their support I could get the best kind of services for my sport,” she elucidated.Ekta Bhyan is looking forward to competing in the 2028 LA Paralympics following the angst of not being able to take part in the Paris Games.&quot;The dream I'm looking forward to is my Paralympic dream. In the Paris Paralympics, my event was not included, and now I'm glad that it is back for the LA '28 event. So, that is something I'm aspiring to achieve,&quot; she stated.Ekta is confident that she can build on her effort in Delhi to close the gap with the gold-medal-winning throw of 24.03m, which was recorded at the 2025 World Para Athletic Championships.&quot;I think I have enough time to improve my performance. I'm throwing somewhere between 21 meters and 22 meters. And, 2 - 3 meters more is something that I will achieve and that will be my target for the LA Paralympics.&quot;Leaving failures aside and focusing on the next goal&quot; is Ekta Bhyan's message to budding para athletes, even as she herself sets her sights on Paralympic glory, which could indeed be a fitting finale to an incredibly arduous yet inspiring journey.