"Everyone should strive to stay healthy," says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav after flagging off Namo Yuva Run

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off the Namo Yuva Run on September 21 in Bhopal. On the occasion of the sports event, Yadav mentioned how the youngsters of the state should always strive to stay healthy.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of how a disease-free body is a happy body and reminded the youth to stay away from all kinds of addiction. This sports event of the Namo Yuva Run was organized as a part of the 'Fit India Movement' and 'Drug-Free India Campaign'.

"The first happiness of human life comes from a disease-free body. Everyone should strive to stay healthy and avoid all forms of addiction," CM Yadav said at the launch event.

Yadav further spoke about how the 'Seva Pakhwada' is being observed in India from September 17 to October 2. The 'Namo Yuva Run' logo was also launched by the Chief Minister at the grand event on September 21 in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav had visited LaLiga headquarters in Madrid to develop football culture in the state

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has actively worked to develop sports culture in his state. Back in July this year, Yadav paid a special visit to the LaLiga headquarters in Madrid, Spain to discuss the ways of how his government can develop sports culture, especially football culture in his region.

The main things discussed with the officials during Yadav's visit to Madrid included football training, grassroots talent development, and building better sports facilities in Madhya Pradesh.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister has also launched the Sansad Khel Mahotsav in Bhopal, where 71,000 athletes of the state have registered under 24 sports categories. It goes without saying that these efforts by the government will help Madhya Pradesh become a popular state for sports in the near future.

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More