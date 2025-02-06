Football at National Games 2025: Haryana defeats Odisha on penalties to win gold in women's football

Haryana defeated Odisha 4-2 on penalties to win the gold medal in the women's football event at the National Games 2025 on Thursday (February 6). The match took place at the Indira Gandhi International Sports Complex in Haldwani.

Defender Supriya Routray led Odisha, while striker Sanju was the captain of the Haryana side. The match ended in a stalemate at full-time and headed into penalties, where Haryana registered a victory and clinched the gold medal. Odisha had to settle for a silver medal, having failed to convert a couple of penalties.

Poonam Sharma, Pooja, Mamta, and Santosh were the goal scorers for Haryana in the penalty shootout. Forwards Manisha Naik and Pyari Xaxa scored in the shootout for Odisha. Meanwhile, shots from Jabamani Tudu and Deepa Nayak were saved by Haryana goalkeeper Anshika.

Earlier in the day, Delhi squared off against West Bengal in the bronze medal match at the Indira Gandhi International Sports Complex in Haldwani. Delhi and West Bengal played out a 2-2 draw at full-time and forced the match to head into a penalty shootout.

West Bengal won the match 3-1 on penalties and bagged the bronze medal at the 38th edition of the National Games in Uttarakhand. Anita Oraon, Kumari Poli Mondal, and Naorem Sumila Chanu converted their penalty shots. Sumitra Marandi missed her shot and captain Sangita Basfore's penalty shot was saved by goalkeeper Sandhiya Kumari.

For Delhi, Jyoti scored the only penalty shot, while Rebecca Zamthianmawi and Sakshi Bisht missed their shots. Geetika Negi's shot was saved by Bengal goalkeeper Rumpa Malik.

Football at National Games 2025: Men's Fixtures

Hosts Uttarakhand will face Kerala in the summit clash of the men's football competition at the National Games 2025. Meanwhile, Delhi will take on Assam in the bronze medal match. Both matches will take place on Friday (February 7) at the Indira Gandhi International Sports Complex in Haldwani.

Bronze Medal Match - Assam vs Delhi

Gold Medal Match - Uttarakhand vs Kerala

