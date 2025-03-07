Former India wrestler Vinesh Phogat, husband announce pregnancy

Former Indian female wrestler Vinesh Phogat has announced that she is pregnant. Phogat shared the good news along with her husband Somvir Rathee via a collaborated Instagram post on March 6.

Last year, Vinesh Phogat grabbed the headlines when she was disqualified from the Paris Olympics just before her gold medal match. Phogat announced retirement from wrestling after that controversial decision.

A new chapter will begin in Phogat's life now as she will welcome a baby with her husband Somvir Rathee soon. Confirming the good news, Phogat and Rathee wrote on Instagram:

"Our love story continues with a new chapter." (Hand emoji and a red heart emoji)

The post quickly went viral on Instagram, gaining over 16,000 likes in just six hours. Phogat and Rathee also added a picture of themselves along with the sentence, where they confirmed the pregnancy. Several fans congratulated the couple in the comments box.

Vinesh Phogat had recently shared a mirror selfie from gym

It seems like Phogat and Rathee recently got the good news because just a few days ago the former Indian wrestler shared a mirror selfie from the gym on Instagram. She added only one sandclock emoji in the caption of that post. Perhaps, Phogat was giving a cryptic hint about a future announcement.

You can see that post here:

Prior to that, she had also shared a reel of herself working hard in a practice session on the wrestling mat. However, with the good news shared by Vinesh Phogat and her husband on March 6, it seems highly unlikely that the former Indian wrestler will come out of retirement any time soon.

Phogat will likely share more updates on her pregnancy in the coming weeks. Best wishes have poured in for the former Indian wrestler from different parts of the country on Instagram.

