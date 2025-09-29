Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini reflects on role of sports in police forces and development

Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini reflected on the role of sports in police forces. On Wednesday, September 24, he highlighted the strong connection between sports and police forces. Nayab Singh Saini reflected that sports fostered good health, unity, understanding, and enforced discipline. (as reported by The Times of India)
Notably, he chaired the closing ceremony of the inter-police games that took place at Madhuban. The games had 1474 participants from 34 teams who competed and gave a glimpse of their potential. Saini congratulated all the players and champions.
The Haryana CM reckoned that the games provided a platform to improve coordination within the police forces. He reflected that a good player would also become a good police officer. He also felt that sports played a key role in helping policemen maintain their fitness levels.
Nayab Singh Saini expresses interest in hosting the 2036 Olympic Games in India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to make India a sporting powerhouse. Notably, India presented a bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games. Nayab Singh Saini also expressed his interest in hosting the Olympic Games in the country.
Lauding the Haryana Police personnel, Saini stated that they carried out their duty brilliantly in terms of security. He added that they also gave several talented players to the nation. Furthermore, he reflected on the role of the Haryana Police in contributing to the building of a supportive atmosphere in the state regarding sports.
Saini then went on to highlight how players from the Haryana Police have won multiple honourable accolades. These include Padma Shri, Khel Ratna, Major Dhyan Chand, Arjuna, and Dronacharya Awards.
Saini also stated that the government had begun a Sports Nursery scheme. Under the scheme, the state currently has 1489 sports nurseries with 37,225 receiving training, the Haryana CM added.