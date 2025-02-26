Haryana reclaim 3rd spot in National Games 2025 showcasing dedication, hard work and sportsmanship of athletes from the state

The 2025 National Games witnessed athletes from 28 states, eight Union Territories and the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) take part in 34 disciplines in Uttarakhand.

The SSCB won a whopping 121 medals which included 68 gold, 26 silver, and 27 bronze medals to head the medals tally although Maharashtra won more medals in total with an overall tally of 201 which included 54 gold medals.

Haryana finished an impressive third with an overall medals tally of 153. The dedication, hard work, and sportsmanship of athletes from Haryana paid rich dividends, with the state clinching 48 gold, 47 silver, and 58 bronze medals.

Haryana were represented by 875 athletes which was second only to Uttarakhand, with the hosts fielding 1012 athletes for the Games.

Haryana bagged the gold medal in women's hockey, defeating Madhya Pradesh 4-1 in the final, with Mahima Chaudhary, Ishika, and Monika scoring in the big final. Interestingly, Haryana had lost to MP 0-3 in the shootout in the women's hockey final back in the 2023 edition of the National Games.

Athletes from Haryana won a huge number of medals in wushu with a total tally of 15 including one gold, six silver and eight bronze medals.

Wrestlers from Haryana displayed their prowess in the multi-sport event in Dehradun, winning six gold medals in addition to three silver and five bronze medals.

Athletes from Haryana also came good in fencing, winning five gold medals and also won an equal number of gold medals in netball.

Haryana won four gold medals each in athletics, judo, shooting and archery. The state won gold in the Judo Mixed Team event while also winning a total of three silver and seven bronze medals in judo.

Haryana's Raveena clinched gold in the women's 10km racewalk, clocking 45:52.

"Haryana's sports policies are particularly supportive of the remarkable performance of its athletes" - Sanjeev Verma on National Games success

Rani Rampal after the women's hockey final at the 2025 National Games - Source: Rani Rampal on X

Director General of Sports Department, Haryana, Sanjeev Verma lauded the sports policies of the state which included providing employment and cash awards to deserving athletes.

"Haryana's sports policies are particularly supportive of the remarkable performance of its athletes, which are recognised across India," he stated, as quoted in the Tribune.

"Whether it’s about providing employment after winning medals or giving cash rewards, Haryana's policies are unmatched. Other states in the country often look to Haryana before formulating any policies, and their delegations frequently visit to study the sports infrastructure and policies established by the Haryana Government," Sanjeev Verma added.

Back in 2023, Haryana had ended up with an overall medal tally of 192 which included 62 gold, 55 silver, and 75 bronze which saw them finish up in third place behind Maharashtra and Services in the National Games.

