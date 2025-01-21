Hockey India League 2024/25 Points Table: Updated HIL standings on January 21

The UP Rudras dealt a killer blow to Team Gonasika's Hockey India League campaign following a fluent 2-0 win against Paul Revington's team at Rourkela on Tuesday (January 21).

The UP Rudras were a lot more creative than the Vizag-based side in a barren opening half despite Gonasika being the team more in need of an outright win to stay alive in the competition.

A couple of penalty corner goals scored by the UP side in the third quarter earned them their fifth win of the competition out of eight games. Team Gonasika has managed only a couple of outright wins in the ongoing Hockey India League.

A pacy start witnessed both sides testing each other out in midfield in the opening minutes with neither team being able to manufacture a shot on goal. The Rudras, however, had more of the ball in the attacking third but failed to find a goal in the opening quarter.

Birthday boy Araijeet Singh Hundal earned Team Gonasika their first penalty corner in the 18th minute. Victor Charlet's drag flick was taken care of by James Mazarelo in goal.

Lalit Upadhyay won his team a penalty corner in the 19th minute. Charlet did well to run down Kane Russell's drag flick.

Gurjot Singh manufactured yet another penalty corner for Paul van Ass' side in the 21st minute. Oliver Payne padded away Kane Russell's drag flick before stopping Hardik Singh's effort off the rebound.

Gonasika appeared more purposeful after the long breather with Charlet creating a penalty corner in the 33rd minute. Charlet who took the drag flick himself wasted the opportunity after failing to get hold of the ball on top of the circle.

Lalit Upadhyay combined with Floris Wortelboer to earn the Rudras a penalty corner in the 37th minute. Kane Russell deftly slipped in a pass to Tanguy Cosyns who scored his second goal of the tournament with a well-directed strike.

Struan Walker found the foot of a Rudras player with the resultant penalty corner being stopped inches away from the goalline first by James Albery and then at the post by Floris Wortelboer in the 39th minute.

Two back-to-back penalty corners came the way of the Rudras side in the 40th minute. Kane Russell beat Suraj Karkera with a lofted drag flick to give him a 2-0 lead in the crucial Hockey India League encounter.

Gonasika failed to find a goal in the final quarter as well. As a result, the Rudras have now moved to the top of the Hockey India League points table following the resounding win.

Hockey India League: Updated Points Table Men's League Phase (Tuesday, January 21)

PLAYED WON LOST S/O WIN S/O LOSS GF GA GD Points UP Rudras 8 5 3 0 0 15 12 +3 15 TN Dragons 7 4 1 1 1 16 15 +1 15 Hyderabad Toofans 7 3 2 2 0 18 10 +8 13 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 7 4 3 0 0 16 17 -1 12 Kalinga Lancers 8 3 3 0 1 25 21 +4 12 Soorma Hockey Club 7 2 2 2 1 11 13 -2 11 Team Gonasika 8 2 5 0 1 14 17 -3 7 Delhi SG Pipers 8 0 4 1 3 16 26 -10 4

Hockey India League 2024/25: Men's League Fixtures (Wednesday, January 22)

Delhi SG Pipers vs Soorma Hockey Club, 8.15 pm IST (Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium)

