Hockey India League 2024-25 Points Table: Updated HIL standings on January 22

The Soorma Hockey Club outplayed a determined but sometimes off-color Delhi SG Pipers side 2-1 to register their third win of the ongoing Hockey India League in a pool game in Ranchi on Wednesday (January 22).

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side took the lead thanks to a brilliant opportunistic strike from Harjeet Singh. He then capitalized on a defensive lapse to score a second and pile on the misery for Graham Reid's side. Corey Weyer reduced the deficit for the Pipers with a late goal from open play.

While the Delhi SG Pipers had their title hope dashed ahead of the pool game at the Jaipal Singh Stadium, the Soorma Hockey Club have now consolidated their position in the Hockey India League standings.

A sluggish start to the proceedings witnessed both sides losing the ball in the attacking third before Harjeet Singh brought the crowd to their feet with a cracking shot from the edge of the circle in the ninth minute.

Harjeet, one of the architects of India's Junior World Cup win in 2016, enabled his side to dictate proceedings following the opening goal, which led to a penalty corner in the 12th minute.

The short corner did no damage to the Pipers but a dreadful defensive lapse from Gareth Furlong helped Gurjant Singh advance dangerously into the striking circle. Gurjant had ample time to let loose a powerful strike that found the back of the net in the 17th much to the dismay of the Delhi camp.

A video referral was sought by the Pipers to check if the ball had struck Gurinder Singh's foot in the passage of play. It led to the goal was too close to call with the video umpire allowing the goal to stand.

A wave of attacks from the Pipers came to naught even as the Soormas went into the long breather with a two-goal cushion in the vital Hockey India League encounter

Tomas Domene was on target even as the Delhi side managed to earn their first penalty corner in the 43rd minute but the drag flick was stopped by Vincent Vanasch. A bumpy Ranchi pitch did no favors to the Pipers who failed to get the variation right off the re-award.

Corey Weyer did manage to pull one back for the Pipers with a field goal in the 59th minute.

Two penalty corners for the Delhi side at the death added to the drama of the contest but the Pipers failed to draw level. As a result of the win in Ranchi, Soorma Hockey Club has now climbed to the third spot on the Hockey India League points table.

Hockey India League: Updated Points Table Men's League Phase (Wednesday, January 22)

PLAYED WON LOST S/O WIN S/O LOSS GF GA GD Points UP Rudras 8 5 3 0 0 15 12 +3 15 TN Dragons 7 4 1 1 1 16 15 +1 15 Soorma Hockey Club 8 3 2 2 1 13 14 -1 14 Hyderabad Toofans 7 3 2 2 0 18 10 +8 13 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 7 4 3 0 0 16 17 -1 12 Kalinga Lancers 8 3 3 1 1 25 21 +4 12 Team Gonasika 8 2 5 0 1 14 17 -3 7 Delhi SG Pipers 9 0 5 1 3 17 28 -11 5

Hockey India League 2024/25: Men's League Fixtures (Thursday, January 23)

TN Dragons vs Hyderabad Toofans, 8.15 pm IST (Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium)

