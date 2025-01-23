Hockey India League 2024-25 Points Table: Updated HIL standings on January 23

The Tamil Nadu Dragons picked up a vital bonus point for a shootout win in a Hockey India League pool game against the Hyderabad Toofans after both sides were locked 2-2 (4-3) at the end of regulation time on Thursday (January 23).

The Toofans took an early lead off a brilliant field goal before the Dragons levelled things up with another in the blink of an eye. A penalty corner goal helped the Dragons veer ahead in the third quarter.

Despite David Harte's heroics, the Toofans restored parity with a late penalty corner goal. Harte ended up being the hero in the shootout which had to be decided via sudden death helping his side reclaim the top spot in the Hockey India League standings.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Tim Brand gave his side the lead from open play with a diving deflection in front of goal after a period of sustained pressure from the Toofans in the third minute.

Blake Govers wasted no time whatsoever helping the Dragons equalise off an assist from Mohammed Raheel beating Vikas Dahiya with an almighty strike in the fourth minute.

Amit Rohidas conceded a penalty corner even as the ball struck his hand in the 14th minute. Vikas Dahiya, however, did well to thwart the drag-flick.

Bikramjit Singh who replaced Dahiya in the Toofans' goal was kept busy stopping a shot from close range taken by Blake Govers in the 22nd minute.

Uttam Singh won the Dragons won their first penalty corner immediately after halftime. Arthur de Sloover used his stick to deflect Jip Janssen's drag flick out of harm's way.

The Tamil Nadu side won themselves a second penalty corner in the 37th minute. Jip Janssen angled his drag-flick to perfection beating the outstretched glove of Vikas Dahiya to give his team a 2-1 lead.

Expand Tweet

David Harte pulled off three incredible saves but the Toofans won a penalty corner for a foot in the circle in the 40th minute. Harte stopped Amandeep Lakra's drag flick but the Hyderabad side manufactured another.

A slip-ball variation materialised as planned for the Toofans but Harte refused to be beaten yet again in the intense Hockey India League encounter.

Amit Rohidas intentionally played a ball over the backline thus conceding a penalty corner before rushing out to stop the drag flick himself in the 47th minute. David Harte thwarted Gonzalo Peillat's effort off the re-award.

Maico Casella finally beat David Harte in the 59th minute after the Toofans earned four back-to-back penalty corners at the death. Harte outdid Bikramjeet Singh in the shootout but the Toofans managed to rise to the third spot in the Hockey India League points table after picking up a point for the draw.

Hockey India League: Updated Points Table Men's League Phase (Thursday, January 23)

PLAYED WON LOST S/O WIN S/O LOSS GF GA GD Points TN Dragons 8 4 1 2 1 18 17 +1 17 UP Rudras 8 5 3 0 0 15 12 +3 15 Hyderabad Toofans 8 3 2 2 1 20 12 +8 14 Soorma HC 8 3 2 2 1 13 14 -1 14 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 7 4 3 0 0 16 17 -1 12 Kalinga Lancers 8 3 3 1 1 25 21 +4 12 Team Gonasika 8 2 5 0 1 14 17 -3 7 Delhi SG Pipers 9 0 5 1 3 17 28 -11 5

Hockey India League 2024/25: Men's League Fixtures (Friday, January 24)

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Kalinga Lancers, 8.15 pm IST (Jaipal Singh Stadium)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback