Hockey India League 2024-25 Points Table: Updated HIL standings on January 24

A fast and furious Hockey India League pool game in Ranchi culminated in a win for the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers who got the better of Kalinga Lancers 5-3 in what was a must-win encounter for both sides on Friday (January 24).

An electrifying opening half witnessed the Lancers take the lead twice before the Tigers caught up thanks to a couple of penalty corner conversions before veering ahead with a two-goal cushion at half-time.

Alexander Hendrickx pulled one back for the Lancers but Colin Batch's team stretched the lead yet again with a goal from open play to claw their way up in the Hockey India League standings.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Thierry Brinkman manufactured a penalty corner for the Lancers in the fifth minute. Angad Bir Singh gave his team the lead off a penalty corner rebound after Jamie Carr managed to stop Sanjay's drag flick.

The Bengal side earned their first penalty corner in the tenth minute. Jugraj Singh unleashed a well-directed low frag flick that beat Krishan Pathak in goal.

A lightning counterattack from the Lancers led to Thierry Brinkman finding the back of the net in the eleventh minute.

Rupinder Pal Singh aimed his drag flick low and to the right giving Krishan Pathak no chance whatsoever while also enabling the Tigers to draw level for a second time in the 16th minute,

A contentious penalty corner came the way of the Tigers for an alleged foot which looked to be on the line. Gurbaj Singh, the video umpire was unable to make up his mind for a while and subsequently couldn't be heard, forcing Coen van Bunge to award the corner from what he saw on the replay.

A re-award resulted in Jugraj Singh's drag being run down by Sanjay but the Tigers earned two more corners. Jugraj Singh scored his second goal of the game off the second re-award in the 27th minute.

Abhishek added to the tally for the Tigers from open play with some help from Sam Lane in the 30th minute.

Alexander Hendrickx reduced the deficit for his team in the 33rd minute even as Florent van Aubel and Jamie Carr got a touch but failed to stop the ball from trickling into the goal via the drag flick.

An angled ball played across the face of the goal resulted in a fifth goal for the Bengal side in the 40th minute. As a result of the emphatic win, the Tigers have now moved up to the third spot in the Hockey India League points table.

Hockey India League: Updated Points Table Men's League Phase (Friday, January 24)

PLAYED WON LOST S/O WIN S/O LOSS GF GA GD Points TN Dragons 8 4 1 2 1 18 17 +1 17 UP Rudras 8 5 3 0 0 15 12 +3 15 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 8 5 3 0 0 21 20 +1 15 Hyderabad Toofans 8 3 2 2 1 20 12 +8 14 Soorma HC 8 3 2 2 1 13 14 -1 14 Kalinga Lancers 9 3 4 1 1 28 26 +2 12 Team Gonasika 8 2 5 0 1 14 17 -3 7 Delhi SG Pipers 9 0 5 1 3 17 28 -11 5

Hockey India League 2024/25: Men's League Fixtures (Saturday, January 25)

Tamil Nadu Fragons vs Team Gonasika, 6 pm IST (Birsa Munda Stadium)

Hyderabad Toofans vs UP Rudras, 8:15 pm IST (Birsa Munda Stadium)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback