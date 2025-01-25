  • home icon
  • Indian Sports
  • Hockey India League 2024-25 Points Table: Updated HIL standings on January 25

Hockey India League 2024-25 Points Table: Updated HIL standings on January 25

By Subhashish Majumdar
Modified Jan 25, 2025 22:20 IST
Team Gonasika and Hyderabad Toofans pulled off wins at Rourkela on Saturday Source: Hockey India League
Team Gonasika and Hyderabad Toofans pulled off wins at Rourkela on Saturday Source: Hockey India League

The Tamil Nadu Dragons were stunned 2-4 by the Team Gonasika in the opening match of a Saturday Hockey India League double-header on Saturday (January 25).

The Hyderabad Toofans then took a two-goal lead ahead of half-time in a must-win game against the UP Rudras before Paul van Ass' team pulled one back in the third quarter. A counterattack at the death helped the Toofans score a third and seal a vital 3-1 win.

A close race is now at the top of the Hockey India League standings with two teams on 17 points followed by a couple on 15.

also-read-trending Trending

Amit Rohidas gave his team the lead with a scorcher of a drag flick in the eigth minute.

A rare defensive lapse from Jip Janssen allowed Struan Walker to steal the ball before Araijeet Singh Hundal let loose a powerful snapshot that levelled things up for Gonasika in the 14th minute.

The Vizag-based side won a penalty corner in the 45th minute. What appeared to be a sloppy stop was in fact a carefully worked variation. Manpreet Singh, the stopper, picked up a slip pass from outside the circle and drove in a powerful goalbound cross which Jack Waller then deflected past David Harte.

An unmarked Tim Howard helped Gonasika race away to a 3-1 lead in the 50th minute. Howard who was lurking at the post tapped a long ball past David Harte before Nikkin Thimmaiah scored another from open play a minute later.

Tom Craig sent in a powerful tomahawk following a purposeful run in the 56th minute to score a second for the Dragons who failed to find a third despite Team Gonasika picking up two yellow cards at the death.

In the match that followed, Gonzalo Peiilat's drag flick made its way into the back of the net after taking a deflection off James Albery's stick at the goalmouth in the 25th minute.

Arshdeep Singh scored a brilliant goal off a tomahawk from a narrow-angle in the 28th minute. Pasha Gademan's team went into the long breather the happier of the two sides in the vital Hockey India League game.

Jobanpreet SIngh reduced the deficit for the Rudras with an almighty strike from the edge of the circle after a drag-flick rebound fell kindly for him in the 40th minute.

Dominic Dixon pulled off an incredible save to deny Tanguy Cosyns who took on shot on goal from close range off a penalty corner variation in the 52nd minute.

Arshdeep Singh scored off a pacy counterattack in the 60th minute to help his side rise to the top spot on the Hockey India League points table.

Hockey India League: Updated Points Table Men's League Phase (Saturday, January 25)

PLAYEDWONLOSTS/O WINS/O LOSSGFGAGDPoints
Hyderabad Toofans943002313+1017
TN Dragons942212021-117
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers853002120+115
UP Rudras954001615+115
Soorma HC952211314-114
Kalinga Lancers934112826+212
Team Gonasika935011819-110
Delhi SG Pipers905131728-115

Hockey India League 2024-25: Men's League Fixtures (Monday, January 27)

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Delhi SG Pipers, 6 pm IST (Birsa Munda Stadium)

Soorma HC vs Kalinga Lancers, 8:15 pm IST (Birsa Munda Stadium)

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी