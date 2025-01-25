Hockey India League 2024-25 Points Table: Updated HIL standings on January 25

The Tamil Nadu Dragons were stunned 2-4 by the Team Gonasika in the opening match of a Saturday Hockey India League double-header on Saturday (January 25).

The Hyderabad Toofans then took a two-goal lead ahead of half-time in a must-win game against the UP Rudras before Paul van Ass' team pulled one back in the third quarter. A counterattack at the death helped the Toofans score a third and seal a vital 3-1 win.

A close race is now at the top of the Hockey India League standings with two teams on 17 points followed by a couple on 15.

Amit Rohidas gave his team the lead with a scorcher of a drag flick in the eigth minute.

A rare defensive lapse from Jip Janssen allowed Struan Walker to steal the ball before Araijeet Singh Hundal let loose a powerful snapshot that levelled things up for Gonasika in the 14th minute.

The Vizag-based side won a penalty corner in the 45th minute. What appeared to be a sloppy stop was in fact a carefully worked variation. Manpreet Singh, the stopper, picked up a slip pass from outside the circle and drove in a powerful goalbound cross which Jack Waller then deflected past David Harte.

An unmarked Tim Howard helped Gonasika race away to a 3-1 lead in the 50th minute. Howard who was lurking at the post tapped a long ball past David Harte before Nikkin Thimmaiah scored another from open play a minute later.

Tom Craig sent in a powerful tomahawk following a purposeful run in the 56th minute to score a second for the Dragons who failed to find a third despite Team Gonasika picking up two yellow cards at the death.

In the match that followed, Gonzalo Peiilat's drag flick made its way into the back of the net after taking a deflection off James Albery's stick at the goalmouth in the 25th minute.

Arshdeep Singh scored a brilliant goal off a tomahawk from a narrow-angle in the 28th minute. Pasha Gademan's team went into the long breather the happier of the two sides in the vital Hockey India League game.

Jobanpreet SIngh reduced the deficit for the Rudras with an almighty strike from the edge of the circle after a drag-flick rebound fell kindly for him in the 40th minute.

Dominic Dixon pulled off an incredible save to deny Tanguy Cosyns who took on shot on goal from close range off a penalty corner variation in the 52nd minute.

Arshdeep Singh scored off a pacy counterattack in the 60th minute to help his side rise to the top spot on the Hockey India League points table.

Hockey India League: Updated Points Table Men's League Phase (Saturday, January 25)

PLAYED WON LOST S/O WIN S/O LOSS GF GA GD Points Hyderabad Toofans 9 4 3 0 0 23 13 +10 17 TN Dragons 9 4 2 2 1 20 21 -1 17 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 8 5 3 0 0 21 20 +1 15 UP Rudras 9 5 4 0 0 16 15 +1 15 Soorma HC 9 5 2 2 1 13 14 -1 14 Kalinga Lancers 9 3 4 1 1 28 26 +2 12 Team Gonasika 9 3 5 0 1 18 19 -1 10 Delhi SG Pipers 9 0 5 1 3 17 28 -11 5

Hockey India League 2024-25: Men's League Fixtures (Monday, January 27)

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Delhi SG Pipers, 6 pm IST (Birsa Munda Stadium)

Soorma HC vs Kalinga Lancers, 8:15 pm IST (Birsa Munda Stadium)

