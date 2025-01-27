Hockey India League 2024-25 Points Table: Updated HIL standings on January 27

Two goals in the last five minutes enabled Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers to secure a place in the Hockey India League (HIL) semifinals following a 2-1 win over Delhi SG Pipers in a pool game on Monday (January 27).

Delhi SG Pipers, who took the lead late in the second quarter, thus ended the tournament without a single win despite coming up with a gritty show inspired by Tomas Domene.

Soorma Hockey Club moved up the Hockey India League points table after defeating Kalinga Lancers 5-3 in a late-evening game. Thierry Brinkman scored his 10th goal of the competition even as the Lancers played their 10th and last match of the season.

Tomas Domene missed one at the back post early in the contest after the Delhi SG Pipers made a riveting start but failed to find an opening goal in the first quarter.

Lucas Toscani and Tomas Domene played a quick one-two in the 26th minute, with Domene firing in a stinging lofted shot from close range that gave Jamie Carr in goal no chance whatsoever.

Tim Cross earned a penalty corner for the Tigers in the 55th minute. Jugraj Singh foxed the Pipers' penalty corner defense by sending in a deft short pass to Rupinder Pal Singh who had ample time to send in a powerful shot that enabled his side to draw level.

Gursewak Singh made a darting run down the run flank before angling a pass in for Sebastien Dockier who tapped the ball in much to the delight of Colin Batch in the 59th minute.

In the second match of the evening, Dilpreet Singh scored his first goal of the competition with a brilliant reverse even as he took a tumble to give the Lancers the lead in the fifth minute.

Harmanpreet Singh ambled down from midfield to pick out an unmarked Prabhjot Singh who beat Tobias Reynolds-Cotterill to restore parity for the Soormas in the 26th minute.

The Soormas earned their first penalty corner in the 32nd minute. Harmanpreet Singh sent in a lofted drag-flick aimed to the left of the goalkeeper even as Dilpreet Singh at the post had to duck while the ball made its way into the Lancers' goal.

Nicolas Keenan added to the tally from open play a minute later. Thierry Brinkman scored his 10th goal of the ongoing Hockey India League to reduce the deficit for the Lancers in the 44th minute.

Maninder Singh sealed the deal for the Soormas with a goal in the 51st minute before Harmanpreet Singh scored from a drag flick in the 54th minute. Gursahibjit Singh pulled one back for the Kalinga Lancers, who bowed out of the Hockey India League tournament with three wins and five defeats.

Hockey India League: Updated Points Table Men's League Phase (Monday, January 27)

PLAYED WON LOST S/O WIN S/O LOSS GF GA GD Points Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 9 6 3 0 0 23 21 +2 18 Hyderabad Toofans 9 4 2 2 1 23 13 +10 17 Soorma HC 9 4 2 2 1 18 17 +1 17 TN Dragons 9 4 4 0 0 20 21 -1 17 UP Rudras 9 5 4 0 0 16 15 +1 15 Kalinga Lancers 10 3 5 1 1 31 31 0 12 Team Gonasika 9 3 5 0 1 18 19 -1 10 Delhi SG Pipers 10 0 6 1 3 18 30 -12 5

Hockey India League 2024-25: Men's League Fixtures (Tuesday, January 28)

Team Gonasika vs Hyderabad Toofans, 8:15 pm IST (Birsa Munda Stadium)

