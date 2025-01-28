Hockey India League 2024-25 Points Table: Updated HIL standings on January 28

Amid a record for the fastest goal of the ongoing Hockey India League and two penalty strokes, Team Gonasika pulled off a shootout win against the Hyderabad Toofans after both teams were tied 3-3 in regulation time on Tuesday (January 28).

Team Gonasika thus ends their Hockey India League campaign in seventh place with three outright wins from ten matches. The Hyderabad Toofans now need to wait for the results of Wednesday's matches to determine if they can progress to the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Jacob Anderson capitalized on a dreadful defensive error to score in 18 seconds, thus, setting up a new tournament record for the fastest goal.

Lee Morton's darting run in the fourth minute failed to yield results for Team Gonasika after the English defender was unable to find support in the attacking circle. Maico Casella drilled in a powerful cross after stealing the ball just outside the striking circle for Tim Brand to deflect past Suraj Karkera. Brand thus took his Hockey India league goal tally to six in the sixth minute.

Team Gonasika earned their first penalty corner of the match in the 12th minute. Victor Charlet's drag flick struck Arthur de Sloover's body on the line, allowing Gonasika to earn a penalty stroke. Charlet made no mistake from the spot enabling his team to reduce the deficit.

A turnover initiated by Araijeet Singh Hundal gave Struan Walker a chance to take a shot on goal. Walker was intentionally stopped from taking the shot by Sumit in the opinion of the on-field umpire which was backed up by Coen van Bunge in the video umpire's box.

Ariajeet SIngh Hundal leveled things up for Gonasika with the penalty stroke in the 24th minute but the Toofans swung into action winning a penalty corner at the other end immediately after. A re-award off the initial corner witnessed Amandeep Lakra send in a lofted drag flick that landed in the roof of the net making it 3-2 in the 25th minute.

Expand Tweet

Talwinder Singh missed a sitter off a lightning counterattack by the Toofans in the 43rd minute, failing to take a shot with only the goalkeeper to beat. Victor Charlet restored parity for Team Gonasika with a perfect drag flick execution in the 55th minute.

Dominic Dixon pulled off a save in the final minute to deny Jack Waller thus taking the game to a shootout. Bikramjit Singh who replaced Dixon in goal for the Toofans failed to secure a win for the Hyderabad side who remain in the second spot on the Hockey India League points table for now.

Hockey India League: Updated Points Table Men's League Phase (Tuesday, January 28)

PLAYED WON LOST S/O WIN S/O LOSS GF GA GD Points Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 9 6 3 0 0 23 21 +2 18 Hyderabad Toofans 10 4 2 2 2 26 16 +10 18 Soorma HC 9 4 2 2 1 18 17 +1 17 TN Dragons 9 4 4 0 0 20 21 -1 17 UP Rudras 9 5 4 0 0 16 15 +1 15 Kalinga Lancers 10 3 5 1 1 31 31 0 12 Team Gonasika 10 3 5 1 1 21 22 -1 12 Delhi SG Pipers 10 0 6 1 3 18 30 -12 5

Hockey India League 2024-25: Men's League Fixtures (Wednesday, January 29)

Soorma HC vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, 6 pm IST (Birsa Munda Stadium)

UP Rudras vs TN Dragons, 8:15 pm IST (Birsa Munda Stadium)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback