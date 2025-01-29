Hockey India League 2024-25 Points Table: Updated HIL standings on January 29

Needing one point to qualify for the Hockey India League (HIL) playoffs, Soorma Hockey Club did just about enough to get past an off-color Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers side 1-1 (3-0) in a shootout in their final pool game on Wednesday (January 29).

The UP Rudras needed a win to advance to the playoffs and took a two-goal lead which was canceled out by the Tamil Nadu Dragons in the second half. The Rudras bowed out of the competition after the 2-2 draw before winning the shootout in sudden death.

Owing to the above results, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers will face the Dragons in the first semifinal while Soorma HC and Hyderabad Toofans will play the second on Friday.

The Tigers had more of the possession in the opening minutes, with Sebastien Dockier inches away from a long ball which struck the post from outside the striking circle in the 3rd minute.

Jeroen Baart's team earned their first penalty corner in the 12th minute but Harmanpreet Singh flicked wide from the top of the circle.

The Tigers appeared to lower their intensity in the second quarter, allowing the Soormas a free run in their half while also not displaying too much intent while on the attack.

Jugraj Singh leveled things up for the Tigers in the 56th minute with a thundering drag flick that finally beat Vincent Vanasch in goal. In the shootout that followed, the Tigers quite incredibly failed to score a single goal in their 10th Hockey India League pool game.

In the late-evening match that followed, James Albery found an unmarked Sudeep Chirmako who slammed the ball past David Harte from close range after a clean trap in the eighth minute.

Lalit Upadhyay scored his first goal of the ongoing Hockey India League after latching onto a penalty corner rebound off a Kane Russell drag flick in the 15th minute.

A questionable penalty corner for a stick check came the way of the Tamil Nadu Dragons who pulled one back courtesy of a well-worked variation involving Jip Janssen and Blake Govers, with the Dutchman scoring the goal in the 32nd minute.

The Dragons played with renewed vigor following their opening goal, earning a penalty corner in the 53rd minute. Thomas Sorsby found the back of the net off another penalty corner deflection thus helping his team draw level.

At the end of the league stage, the Bengal Tigers are on top of the Hockey India League points table after TN Dragons won a bonus point for a shootout win but failed to make it to the playoffs

Hockey India League: Updated Points Table Men's League Phase (Wednesday, January 29)

PLAYED WON LOST S/O WIN S/O LOSS GF GA GD Points Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 10 6 3 0 1 24 22 +2 19 Soorma HC 10 4 3 3 1 19 18 +1 19 Hyderabad Toofans 10 4 2 2 2 26 16 +10 18 TN Dragons 10 4 2 2 2 22 23 -1 18 UP Rudras 10 5 4 1 0 18 17 +1 17 Kalinga Lancers 10 3 5 1 1 31 31 0 12 Team Gonasika 10 3 5 1 1 21 22 -1 12 Delhi SG Pipers 10 0 6 1 3 18 30 -12 5

Hockey India League 2024-25: Men's Semifinals (Friday, January 31)

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs TN Dragons, 6 pm IST (Birsa Munda Stadium)

Hyderabad Toofans vs Soorma HC, 8:15 pm IST (Birsa Munda Stadium)

