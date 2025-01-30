Hockey India League 2024-25 Points Table: Where did the teams finish at the end of the HIL league stage?

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers finished atop the Hockey India League 2024-25 points table with 19 points from 10 matches, including six wins, three losses, and a loss on penalties. They finished the league stage with a goal difference of two, having scored 24 goals and conceded 22.

JSW Soorma Hockey Club secured the second spot with 19 points from 10 outings, having won four, won three in a shootout, lost two, and lost one in a shootout. They have a goal difference of one, having scored 19 times and conceded 18.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Toofans finished third with 18 points from 10 matches, including four wins. They won two matches in a shootout (also lost two) and lost two. The Toofans had a goal difference of 10, including 26 goals and conceding 16.

Fourth-placed Tamil Nadu Dragons had 18 points from 10 matches, having won four, lost two, and won and lost a couple of matches each in a shootout. The Dragons finished the league stage with a goal difference of -1, having scored 22 goals and conceded 23.

UP Rudras, on the other hand, finished the league stage with 17 points from 10 matches, including five wins, one win in a shootout, and four losses. They are placed fifth and have a goal difference of one, having scored 18 goals and conceded 17.

With 12 points, Kalinga Lancers finished sixth with three wins and five losses. The Lancers have one win and a loss each in a shootout. They have a goal difference of zero, having scored and conceded 31 goals each.

Team Gonasika are seventh in the standings with 12 points from 10 matches, including three wins and five losses. They have a goal difference of -1, having scored 21 goals and conceded 22.

Delhi SG Pipers finished at the bottom of the points table with five points from 10 outings, having lost six, won a match in a shootout, and lost three on penalties. The Delhi-based franchise has a goal difference of -12, scoring 18 times and conceding 30 times.

Hockey India League 2024-25: Knock-outs schedule

Friday, January 31

Semi-Final 1: Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Tamil Nadu Dragons, 6:00 PM

Semi-Final 2: Hyderabad Toofans vs Soorma Hockey Club, 8:15 PM

Saturday, February 1

3rd/4th Place Match: Loser of Semi-Final 1 vs Loser of Semi-Final 2, 5:45 PM

Final: Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2, 8:15 PM

