Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers vs Soorma Hockey Club, preview, prediction, team news, and streaming details

Out of the reckoning for a place in the Hockey India League playoffs, the Delhi SG Pipers have nothing to lose when they face off with Soorma Hockey Club in a pool game in Ranchi on Wednesday (January 22).

Graham Reid's side is yet to register a win in the competition having played eight games thus far. With a couple of wins under their belt from seven matches, the Soormas have everything to play for while aiming to move up to the top half of the Hockey India League points table.

Although Harmanpreet Singh did not score during his side's 2-1 win against the Bengal Tigers a couple of days ago, the captain set up the opening goal and looks to be in fine fettle after having picked up an injury earlier.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The Soormas will be enthused knowing that both their goals in the previous match were netted by Indian players who had not featured on the scoresheet before the game against the Tigers.

Prabhjot Singh scored an opportunistic goal capitalising on a long aerial ball played into the circle by Harmanpreet Singh while Maninder Singh made the most of a penalty corner rebound.

As the battle for finding a place in the playoffs hots up, Soorma Hockey Club can ill afford to continue being dependent only on Harmanpreet Singh who has managed to score three goals going into Wednesday's game.

Expand Tweet

The two sides had played out a 2-2 draw in the round-robin stage of the tournament just over two weeks ago with Jeroen Baart's team prevailing in the shootout.

Delhi SG Pipers vs Soorma Hockey Club, Hockey India League match details

Match Details: Delhi SG Pipers vs Soorma Hockey Club, League Match, Hockey India League 2024-25

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 22, 2025, 8:15 PM IST

Venue: Ranchi, India

Delhi SG Pipers vs Soorma Hockey Club: Full Squads

Delhi SG Pipers

Goalkeepers: Pawan, Adarsh, Rennie Benjamin

Defenders: Joginder Singh, Corey Weyer, Varun Kumar, Gareth Furlong, Rohit, Jarmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Raj Kumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Kingson Thokchom, Ankit Pal, Manjeet, Ky Willott, Lucas Toscani, Jake Whetton

Forwards: Tomas Domene, Ishrat Iktidar, Koji Yamasaki, Aditya Lalage, Sumit Kumar, Dilraj Singh, Saurabh Anand Khushwaha

Soorma Hockey Club

Goalkeepers: Vincent Vanasch, Mohith HS, Jashandeep Singh

Defenders: Gurinder Singh, Maurya Ashu, Pradip Mandal, Nicolas Della Torre, Jeremy Hayward, Sukhvinder, Harmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Vivek Sagar Prasad, Ankush, Victor Wegnez, Prabhjot Singh, Sunit Lakra, Harjeet Singh, Nicolas Poncelet

Forwards: Nicolas Keenan, Boris Burkhardt, Harish Somappa, Phil Roper, Pawan Rajbhar, Maninder Singh, Gurjant Singh

Delhi SG Pipers vs Soorma Hockey Club: Prediction

How the Delhi SG Pipers approach a game they will play primarily for pride will determine the course of a contest where the stakes are high for Soorma Hockey Club. Nicolas Della Torre and Harmanpreet Singh will be the key from the top of the circle but if penalty corners fail to come by Phil Roper and Nicolas Keenan have to create chances up front.

Vincent Vanasch who has been in outstanding form will need to keep Tomas Domene at bay if the Soormas are to earn full points from the crucial game.

Score Prediction: Delhi SG Pipers 1 - 3 Soorma Hockey Club

Where to watch Hockey India League 2024-25 matches in India?

Hockey India League 2024-25 matches will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and DD Sports and streamed live on SonyLiv and Waves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback