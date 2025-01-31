Hockey India League: Semifinals - Tamil Nadu Dragons vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, where to watch, preview, prediction, team news

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers and Tamil Nadu Dragons go head-to-head in the first semifinal of the Hockey India League in Rourkela on Friday (January 31).

While the Bengal Tigers were the first team in the competition to make it to the playoffs, the Dragons who were left needing a point from their last pool game pulled off a draw against the UP Rudras.

Hyderabad Toofans will face Sooma Hockey Club in the second semifinal in a late-evening game at the same venue.

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers and Tamil Nadu Dragons faced each other only once in the round-robin phase of the tournament before being placed in separate pools for the group phase.

The Dragons were well and truly on top in the match that was played on January 10 with a penalty stroke converted by Rupinder Pal Singh helping the Tigers score their only goal en route to a 1-2 defeat.

Colin Batch's team, which began the tournament with a bang by notching up three wins in a row, hasn't quite been able to sustain the momentum since. Jugraj Singh has been the leading scorer for his side with nine goals and will be the player to watch out for in the big semifinal.

With Jugraj Singh and Rupinder Singh available to slot in the penalty corners and Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh ever ready to create chances up front, the Tigers have the firepower to take on the Dragons in style.

The Tigers though will need to contend with the combined drag-flicking prowess of Jip Janssen and Blake Govers who were outstanding in the final pool game of the Hockey India League.

Two Irish goalkeepers David Harte and Jamie Carr will attempt to continue their stellar run on either end of the pitch in a match that promises to be one for the ages.

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Tamil Nadu Dragons, Hockey India League match details

Match Details: Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Tamil Nadu Dragons, Semifinal Match, Hockey India League 2024-25

Date & Time: Friday, January 31, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Rourkela, India

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Tamil Nadu Dragons: Full Squads

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Goalkeepers: Atal Dev Singh, Jamie Carr, Ali Khan

Defenders: Hayden Beltz, Gauthier Boccard, Jasjit Singh Kular, Rupinder Pal Singh, Sebastien Dockier, Jugraj Singh

Midfielders: Sean Findlay, Yogesh Malik Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Pardeep Mor, Affan Yousif, Tim Cross, Pradhan Poovanna, Atul Deep, Pardeep Singh Sandhu, Luwang Ingalemba

Forwards: Florent van Aubel, Sam Lane, Gursewak Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek

Tamil Nadu Dragons

Goalkeepers: David Harte, Arasu Senthamizh, Prince Deep Singh

Defenders: Jip Janssen, Kothajit Singh, Anand Lakra, Pruthvi GM, Moritz Ludwig, Anand Y, Amit Rohidas

Midfielders: Chandan Yadav, Blake Govers, Thomas Sorsby, Shesha Gowda, Dhilipan M, Arun J, Tom Craig, Mohd. Raheel

Forwards: Martin Zwicker, Sudev Abharan, Karthi Selvam, Ganesh Majji, Nathan Ephraums, Uttam Singh

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Tamil Nadu Dragons: Prediction

While penalty corner variations could well determine the outcome of the first semifinal, the team that manages to manufacture goals from open play will have a distinct edge.

Karthi Selvam and Sudev Abharan have both displayed their goalscoring prowess for Rein van Eijk's team but Colin Batch is certain to surprise the Tamil Nadu side with a few tricks in the vital knock-out game.

Score Prediction: Tamil Nadu Dragons 3 - 2 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Where to watch Hockey India League 2024-25 matches in India?

Matches of the Hockey India League 2024-25 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and DD Sports and streamed live on SonyLiv and Waves.

