Hockey India League: Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers bag title following pulsating 4-3 win against Hyderabad Toofans

The final of the sixth edition of the Hockey India League turned out to be an epic battle of drag-flickers with the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers getting past the Hyderabad Toofans 4-3 in Rourkela on Saturday (February 1).

In a fast and furious battle worthy of a big final, Shilanand Lakra's weaving solo runs thrilled the galleries, while seven penalty corner goals made for a delectable goal-fest at the Birsa Munda Stadium.

The Tigers were powered by a Jugraj Singh hat-trick, while Gonzalo Peillat and Amandeep Lakra were on target from the top of the circle in a contest that featured pulsating end-to-end action. Sam Lane scored the winner for the Bengal side who lifted the Hockey India League title after having dominated a large portion of the league phase.

Arshdeep Singh beat Jamie Carr with a tomahawk in the 11th minute but the goal was overturned as the shot came off a back-stick.

Gonzalo Peillat opened the scoring with a low, powerful drag flick directed to the left of the goalkeeper after the Toofans won a penalty corner in the ninth minute much to the delight of Pasha Gademan.

Shilanand Lakra was on fire in the second quarter manufacturing chances with a series of solo runs but failing to find sufficient support in the circle.

Abhishek won his side a penalty corner in the 25th minute. Jugraj Singh sent in a scorcher of a drag-flick off the follow-up award that beat Dominic Dixon to level things up for the Tigers.

Not for long though, as Amandeep Lakra aimed his drag-flick to the left and beat the Bengal runners after the Toofans earned a penalty corner the very next minute.

Jugraj Singh became the highest scorer of the Hockey India League restoring party for Colin Batch's team in the 32nd minute. It was also his 11th goal of the competition.

Jugraj then brought up his hat-trick thus enabling the Tigers to take the lead for the first time in the match in the 35th minute.

Gonzalo Peillat had the perfect answer with yet another perfect execution of a drag-flick aimed between the goalkeeper and the postman to help the Toofans go even at 3-3 in the 39th minute.

With the game poised on a knife edge, the Tigers earned their tenth penalty corner in the 54th minute with Sam Lane coming good from the top of the circle.

Soorma HC finish third following 3-2 win against TN Dragons in Hockey India League

Harjeet Singh celebrates after scoring for the Soormas - Source: Hockey India League

The Soorma HC bagged the bronze medal in the Hockey India League after defeating the Tamil Nadu Dragons 3-2 in an early evening game at the Birsa Munda Stadium.

A move orchestrated by Jeremy Hayward helped Gurjant Singh open the scoring for the Soormas with a tomahawk from close range in the 12th minute.

Karthi Selvam evaded four surrounding Soorma defenders before angling a ball, which Jeremy Hayward failed to cut off. A diving Blake Govers latched on to the pass and dispatched the ball into the back of the net in between the pads of Vincent Vanasch in the 15th minute.

Harjeet Singh slotted in a one-handed shot past an onrushing David Harte to enable the Soormas to retain the lead in the 19th minute.

Jip Janssen pulled one back for the Dragons at the death after Prabhjot Singh had helped the Soormas score a third goal in the 57th minute of their Hockey India League encounter.

