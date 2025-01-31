Hockey India League: Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers edge TN Dragons in sudden-death shootout 2-2 (6-5) to win first SF

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers edged Tamil Nadu Dragons in a sudden-death shootout (6-5) after both teams were tied 2-2 at the end of regulation time in the first semifinal of the Hockey India League on Friday (January 31).

An intense semifinal witnessed four well-worked field goals, a ten-minute yellow card, a disallowed penalty corner goal and a pulsating shootout before a contentious call in the shootout allowed the Tigers to emerge victorious.

The Tigers will face the winner of the second semifinal to be played between Hyderabad Toofans and Soorma Hockey Club later on Friday, January 31.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Abhishek displayed his brilliance early, earning a penalty corner in the second minute but a sloppy injection led to a wasted chance for the Tigers.

Sebastien Dockier manufactured yet another penalty corner after finding Amit Rohidas' foot in the 13th minute. Jugraj Singh's drag flick was gloved away by David Harte.

Mohammed Raheel made a purposeful run down the right flank before picking out an onrushing Nathan Ephraums, who opened the scoring for the Dragons in the 18th minute.

A scorching run by Abhishek in the 30th minute, who first drew David Harte forward, before enabling Pardeep Singh Sandhu to score with a gentle tap-in saw both teams to leave the pitch one apiece at half-time.

Karthi Selvam was at the goalmouth to pick up an angled ball from Anand Lakra before beating Jamie Carr to enable the Dragons to regain the lead in the 32nd minute.

Expand Tweet

Sebastien Dockier then picked up a ten-minute yellow card which was well handled by the Tigers, who plugged the backlines even as Rien van Eijk's side preferred to keep possession for the most part.

Atul Deep struck the post from a very narrow angle midway through the third quarter even as the Dragons failed to build on their lead despite creating chances.

Sam Lane deflected the ball into the back of the net in the 53rd minute while the Dragons' defence was caught napping after a long-drawn video referral.

The Tigers earned a penalty corner immediately after with Jugraj Singh beating David Harte. The goal, however, was disallowed since the ball had not left the circle before the drag-flick was taken.

The shootout that followed had to be decided via sudden death. A contentious decision wherein the ball that seemed to have been cleared by Jamie Carr with a back stick was ruled by the video umpire as not being so. The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers thus ended up as the winners of the first semifinal of the Hockey India League.

Road to the finals for the Bengal Tigers in the Hockey India League

The Bengal Tigers have been one of the most dominating teams in the HIL - Source: Hockey India League

The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers began their Hockey India League campaign in riveting style with three back-to-back wins.

A 3-2 win against the Hyderabad Toofans was followed by a 2-1 victory against Team Gonasika. The Tigers then got past a hapless Delhi SG Pipers side 4-1 before a dramatic change in fortunes witnessed Colin Batch's team go down 0-6 against a rampaging Kalinga Lancers team.

The Tigers were unable to recover the drubbing going down to the Tamil Nadu Dragons 1-2 in a fast and furious game.

Colin Batch's team returned to winning ways with an emphatic 5-3 triumph against UP Rudras which earned them a Hockey India League semifinal berth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback