Hockey India League: UP Rudras vs Tamil Nadu Dragons, where to watch, preview, prediction, team news

The UP Rudras are in a must-win situation against the Tamil Nadu Dragons with both sides aiming to clinch a place in the Hockey India League playoffs following their tenth league encounter on Wednesday (January 29).

The Dragons too need a win to progress to the semifinals making for an intriguing contest in the last and final pool match of the tournament at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers have already made it to the playoffs even as Soorma HC and Hyderabad Toofans remain in contention for semifinal spots.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The UP side has notched up a total of 5 wins while the Dragons have managed to win just 4 matches with both teams having played 9 games. The Tamil Nadu side though has 17 points to show for their efforts as compared to Paul van Ass' team who have 15 in the ongoing Hockey India League.

Both sides will be competing for semifinal spots with Soorma Hockey Club who play an early evening game against the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. Hyderabad Toofans have completed their quota of 10 matches and are now dependent on the results of today's games for a place in the playoffs.

Sam Ward told Sportskeeda that although the Rudras have found it challenging to find the right blend given the rule that restricts the number of foreign players on the pitch to five, youngsters like Sudeep Chirmako have stood out.

Expand Tweet

The Tamil Nadu Dragons will be concerned going into the game with a negative goal difference of -1 making it imperative for both teams to go all out for a win in a vital Hockey India League encounter.

UP Rudras vs Tamil Nadu Dragons, Hockey India League match details

Match Details: UP Rudras vs Tamil Nadu Dragons, League Match, Hockey India League 2024-25

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 29, 2025, 8:15 PM IST

Venue: Rourkela, India

UP Rudras vs Tamil Nadu Dragons: Full Squads

UP Rudras

Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, James Mazarelo, Prashant Kumar Chauhan

Defenders: James Albery, Lars Balk, Surender Kumar, Sunil Jojo, Kane Russell, Prashant Barla, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Priyobarta Talem

Midfielders: Manmeet Singh, Jobanpreet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Rafael Vilallonga, Floris Wortelboer, Hardik Singh, Akashdeep Singh

Forwards: Sudeep Chirmako, Sam Ward, Tanguy Cosyns, Zaid Mohammad Khan, Gurjot Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

Tamil Nadu Dragons

Goalkeepers: David Harte, Arasu Senthamizh, Prince Deep Singh

Defenders: Jip Janssen, Kothajit Singh, Anand Lakra, Pruthvi GM, Moritz Ludwig, Anand Y, Amit Rohidas

Midfielders: Chandan Yadav, Blake Govers, Thomas Sorsby, Shesha Gowda, Dhilipan M, Arun J, Tom Craig, Mohd. Raheel

Forwards: Martin Zwicker, Sudev Abharan, Karthi Selvam, Ganesh Majji, Nathan Ephraums, Uttam Singh

UP Rudras vs Tamil Nadu Dragons: Prediction

A fast, furious, and edgy contest is on the cards with ace drag-flicker Jip Janssen looking to strike peak form for the Dragons while Kane Russell and Sam Ward attempt to strike the target for the Rudras.

Both David Harte and James Mazarelo can expect to have their hands full in front of goal. While the Dragons have a slight edge in terms of their goalscoring prowess, coach Paul van Ass' wizardry may just about help seal the contest in favor of the UP side.

Score Prediction: UP Rudras 3 - 2 Tamil Nadu Dragons

Where to watch Hockey India League 2024-25 matches in India?

Matches of the Hockey India League 2024-25 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and DD Sports and streamed live on SonyLiv and Waves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback