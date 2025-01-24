Hockey India League: Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, preview, prediction, team news, and streaming details

Ranchi will play host to a high-stakes Hockey India League pool game with the Kalinga Lancers and Shrachi Rarn Bengal Tigers going head-to-head on Friday (January 24).in an effort to rise to the top half of the standings.

Both teams have 12 points each but the Lancers need a win desperately having played one game less than the Tigers. Colin Batch's team also has four outright wins to show for their efforts as compared to the Lancers who have won just three matches.

One of the big wins for Valentin Altenburg's side was a massive 6-0 triumph against the Bengal Tigers when the two sides played each other in the round-robin phase of the Hockey India League just over two weeks ago.

Kalinga Lancers scripted a dramatic comeback in their previous game against the Delhi SG Pipers after having trailed 1-4 at half-time.

After slotting in four goals in the second half, the defending champions took the game to a shootout with both teams locked 5-5 at regulation time.

A vital bonus point gave the Lancers a lifeline in the eight-team competition where they are now placed sixth on the points table, one slot below the Tigers with two games in hand.

Valentin Altenburg told Sportskeeda that the Lancers will approach the must-win game differently while stressing that his team would thrive amidst a high-pressure scenario.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Tigers who were beaten 1-2 by Soorma Hockey Club will be keen to return to winning ways while also hoping to turn the tables on the Lancers after a humiliating defeat in the round-robin stage.

Kalinga Lancers vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Hockey India League match details

Match Details: Kalinga Lancers vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, League Match, Hockey India League 2024-25

Date & Time: Friday, January 24, 2025, 8:15 PM IST

Venue: Ranchi, India

Kalinga Lancers vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers: Full Squads

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Goalkeepers: Atal Dev Singh, Jamie Carr, Ali Khan

Defenders: Hayden Beltz, Gauthier Boccard, Jasjit Singh Kular, Rupinder Pal Singh, Sebastien Dockier, Jugraj Singh

Midfielders: Sean Findlay, Yogesh Malik Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Pardeep Mor, Affan Yousif, Tim Cross, Pradhan Poovanna, Atul Deep, Pardeep Singh Sandhu, Luwang Ingalemba

Forwards: Florent van Aubel, Sam Lane, Gursewak Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek

Kalinga Lancers

Goalkeepers: Krishan Pathak, Toby Cotterill, Sahil Kumar Nayak

Defenders: Sushil Dhanwar, Antoine Kina, Partap Lakra, Arthur van Doren, Enrique Gonzalez, Rohit Kullu, Alexander Hendrickx, Mandeep Mor, Sanjay

Midfielders: Aran Zalewski, Rosan Kujur, Rabichandra Moirangthem, Nicholas Bandurak, Mukesh Toppo, Roshan Minz

Forwards: Gursahibjit Singh, Angad Bir Singh, Deepak Pradhan, Thierry Brinkman, Dilpreet Singh, Boby Singh Dhami

Kalinga Lancers vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers: Prediction

A bumpy pitch in Ranchi may negate the strength that both sides possess in terms of penalty corner expertise. Goalscoring has been the forte of the Lancers who have netted an incredible 25 goals thus far as compared to the Tigers who have scored 16.

Tightening up the defense against the likes of Florent van Aubel, Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh will be a priority for the Lancers who have conceded a whopping 21 goals.

Score Prediction:

Kalinga Lancers 4 - 2 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Where to watch Hockey India League 2024-25 matches in India?

Matches of the Hockey India League 2024-25 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and DD Sports and streamed live on SonyLiv and Waves.

