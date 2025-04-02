How much prize money did Sharath Kamal get in the WTT Star Contender 2025 Chennai?

Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal received prize money of $2350 in the recently concluded edition of the WTT Star Contender 2025 in Chennai. He crashed out in the men's doubles semi-final against a Korean pair. Sharath, alongside his partner, Snehit Suravajjula received $1500 ($750 each).

Meanwhile, Sharath lost to his doubles partner Snehit Suravajjula in the men's singles Round of 13 and was awarded a prize money of $1600.

In the men's doubles, the pair of Sharath and Snehit Suravajjula defeated Australian duo Nicholas Lum and Finn Luu G 3-2 in the Round of 16 with scores 11-6, 7-11, 13-11, 6-11, 11-9.

They registered a hard-fought victory against India's favorite men's doubles pair Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah. Sharath and Snehit won the match 3-2 with scores 11-9, 9-11, 6-11, 11-8, 14-12 to storm in the semi-finals of the men's doubles event.

In the semis, Sharath/Snehit lost to Korea's Lim Jong-hoon and An Jae-hyun 1-3. The Korean pair won the match 9-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-6 to knock out the Indian duo.

Meanwhile, Achanta Sharath Kamal defeated India's Anirban Ghosh 3-0 in the men's singles Round of 64. He blanked his countryman 11-7, 11-9, 12-10. The local boy beat Australia's Nicholas Lum 3-0 with scores 11-8, 11-8, 11-9 in the Round of 32 to set-up a clash against his doubles partner Snehit in the next round.

In the men's singles Round of 16, Snehit Suravajjula defeated Sharath 3-0 in straight games with scores 11-9, 11-8, 11-9.

WTT Star Contender 2025 Chennai: Prize Money

The prize money at the WTT Star Contender 2025 in Chennai is as follows:

Singles: (Men & Women)

Round of 48 - $1100

Round of 32 - $1350

Round of 16 - $1600

QuarterFinals - $2500

SemiFinals - $4000

Runner-up - $7525

Champion - $10,000

Doubles: (Men, Women & Mixed)

Round of 16 - $400

QuarterFinals - $800

SemiFinals - $1500

Runner-up - $2500

Champion - $3500

