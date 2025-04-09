Uttarakhand Sports Minister Rekha Arya visited the Pavilion Ground in Dehradun on Tuesday, April 8, to inspect the player selection camp. The camp has been organized to select the players for the Chief Minister's Udayman Khiladi Unnayan Yojana.

On the morning of April 8, Rekha Arya had a chat with the upcoming athletes of the state and their parents. She even spoke with the department officials, urging them to include the maximum number of athletes from each district as per the scheme's guidelines.

While attending the camp, Arya highlighted the significance of investing in young talent and said:

"If we invest on the players from their childhood, only then we can get big star players in the future."

Further, Arya directed the department officials to prepare the final list by April 30. Her goal was to initiate the monthly funding for the players via DBT from the month of May onwards.

Ex-beneficiaries of Chief Minister's Udayman Khiladi Unnayan Yojana had a chat with Sports Minister Rekha Arya

While attending the camp in Dehradun, Sports Minister Rekha Arya also spoke with the players who once benefited from the Chief Minister's Udayman Khiladi Unnayan Yojana.

The players told the Sports Minister that this scheme benefited them a lot because they received a fixed amount of money every month. This money helped them focus on their game and buy quality equipment.

Uttarakhand seems to be heading towards becoming a top sports state in India. The state recently hosted the National Games 2025 mega-event for the first time, where the Uttarakhand athletes won total 24 gold medals.

The state's Sports Minister Arya recently said that her team's goal is to prepare at least 40 athletes from the state for the 2036 Olympics. Schemes like Chief Minister's Udayman Khiladi Unnayan Yojana will make that journey easier.

