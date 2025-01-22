“If you want to attack someone, attack me” – FIDE president slams Magnus Carlsen for criticizing Viswanathan Anand

Arkady Dvorkovich, president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), has hit back at Magnus Carlsen for criticizing Indian legend Viswanathan Anand, who is also the deputy president of FIDE. In December last year, Carlsen was disqualified from the World Rapid and Blitz Championships after he wore jeans and violated the tournament’s dress code.

Later, Carlsen was fined 200 US dollars after he refused to change following chief arbiter Alex Holowczak’s instructions. However, he returned to the championships after the dress code regulations were relaxed. Carlsen had also revealed that he was planning to return home before his father convinced him to stay. The Norwegian chess ace had at that time remarked that Anand was "not ready for this job".

Dvorkovich, also a former Deputy Russian Prime Minister, recently lauded Anand and talked about refraining from making personal attacks.

Trending

“If you want to attack someone, attack me. You can criticise anyone (in FIDE) constructively. You can argue with anyone in FIDE. No personal attacks… Really want to thank Vishy Anand for his contributions,” Dvorkovich told ChessBase India (via First Post).

"Magnus knows he breaks the rules" - Arkady Dvorkovich

Dvorkovich also said that Carlsen went over the top with his remarks after the controversy occurring in New York. He added the World No. 1 later acknowledged his mistake.

“Carlsen’s words after the jeans incident were too much! It’s clear. He knows it, I know it. We should treat everyone with respect… Carlsen also acknowledged that some of his remarks were too much,” Dvorkovich said.

“Magnus knows he breaks the rules. He acknowledges it. It’s not completely intentional. We spoke to Magnus and Henrik (Magnus’ father) after what happened. They acknowledged that the dress code was broken,” Dvorkovich added.

Carlsen won the World Blitz title along with Ian Nepomniachtchi as the trophy was shared for the first time in the tournament's history. As Carlsen won his eighth World Blitz title, Nepomniachtchi finished on the winning side for the first time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback