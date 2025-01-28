[In Pictures] Sumit Nagal attends Boca Juniors’ match in the Argentine Primera Division

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal attended Boca Juniors’ match in the ongoing Argentine Primera Division. India’s highest-ranked tennis player on the ATP Tour also posed for pictures with two of their players. Boca Juniors recently started their campaign in the championship against Argentinos Juniors at the Stadio Alberto Jose Armando in Buenos Aires.

Boca Juniors did not make a great start to their campaign after being held to a 0-0 draw by Argentinos Juniors. Fernando Gago’s team will look to earn their first win on the board when they face Union Santa Fe on Wednesday, January 29, at Estadio 15 de Abril in Santa Fe da la Vera Cruz.

As far as Boca Juniors are concerned, Nagal was also delighted after meeting them. He uploaded a few pictures on Instagram where he can be seen watching them play. Nagal wrote:

“Officially a Boca fan as of today.”

Sumit Nagal drops out of top 100 in latest ATP rankings

Nagal hasn’t had the best of times on the tennis court of late. In the latest ATP rankings, Nagal lost 16 places and dropped out of the top 100. He is currently ranked No. 106 in the world after exiting in the opening round of the Australian Open 2025. Nagal crashed out after losing to the Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac in straight sets.

After advancing to the second round of the Australian Open 2024, Nagal broke into the top 100 for the first time. In July, Nagal achieved his career-best ranking of No. 68, however, he struggled in the second half of 2024.

Nagal qualified for the main draw of Wimbledon, the US Open, and the French Open, but could not go through to the second round even once. In the ATP Rankings, Rohan Bopanna also dropped out of the top 20 for the first time since October 2022.

