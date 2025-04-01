India to host three international squash events each year; massive boost for the country ahead of 2028 Summer Olympics

JSW Sports and the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) signed an MoU to host international squash tournaments in India on Monday (March 31). The Inspire Institute of Sports and JSW Sports, in association with the Squash Rackets Federation of India, have announced that India will host three international events each year in the run-up to the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Ad

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the recently concluded Indian Open 2025, which was India’s first-ever PSA Squash Copper tournament. The three PSA Squash Copper tournaments across the next three years are expected to be played in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Chennai.

All tournaments will witness the best high-performance coaches from across the globe working closely with the Indian players.

Parth Jindal elated to support Indian squash ahead of upcoming Olympics

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Parth Jindal, Founder & Director of Inspire Institute of Sport and JSW Sports, was quoted as saying in the press release:

Ad

Trending

“We at JSW Sports are whole-heartedly standing in support of squash as we march on towards the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028. The idea is to bring high quality squash to the country as Indian players prepare for the ultimate dream. And we are delighted to be joining hands with the Squash Rackets Federation of India, who have been extremely warm and welcoming about this journey.”

Ad

Mr. N Ramachandran, Patron of the Squash Rackets Federation of India also opened up about the importance and benefits of the partnership. He was quoted as saying in the press release.

“The aim of this initiative is solely to give our Indian squash players a good platform to participate in as they keep one eye on the Olympics. The Squash Rackets Federation of India is very excited for what’s in store in the next few years. May this lay the foundations for an Olympic medal in squash for India.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback