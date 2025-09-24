India Presents Games Proposal to Host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

India formally presented its proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games to the Evaluation Committee of Commonwealth Sport at London on Tuesday, September 23.

Ad

The Indian team was led by Shri Harsh Sanghavi, Hon’ble Minister of Sports, Government of Gujarat and Dr. P T Usha, President, CGA India. Mr. Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary, Sports, Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS); Government of India; Mr. Ashwini Kumar, Principal Secretary, Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Department, Government of Gujarat; Mr. Banchha Nidhi Pani, Commissioner, Amdavad Municipal Corporation, Mr. Raghuram Iyer, CEO, Commonwealth Games Association of India, Lt Gen Harpal Singh, Executive Board Member, CGA India and Mr. Ajay Narang, EA to President, CGA were also part of the presenting team from India.

Ad

Trending

The 2030 edition carries historic significance, marking 100 years of the Commonwealth Sport Movement. India’s bid positions Ahmedabad as the host city for this Centenary edition, offering a compact Games footprint centred on international-standard venues, robust transport systems, and high-quality accommodation.

Aligned with the Games Reset principles, the proposal places strong emphasis on affordability, inclusivity, flexibility, and sustainability. It commits to integration of para-sport, protection of human rights, promotion of gender equity, and embedding of a long-term legacy framework that ensures benefits extend beyond the Games to athletes, communities, and the wider Commonwealth.

Ad

Dr. P T Usha with the other representatives (Image via Press Release)

Ahmedabad’s proven hosting record further strengthens India’s candidature, with successful delivery of events such as the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the 2022 National Games. The city will also host the Asian Aquatics 2025, Asian Weightlifting Championships 2026, World Police and Fire Games 2029 and several other multi & single sports events, adding operational experience in the lead-up to 2030.

Ad

Hon’ble Minister of Sports, Government of Gujarat on India's proposal

Speaking on the occasion, the Hon’ble Minister of Sports, Government of Gujarat, said,

“Hosting the Centenary Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad will be a proud milestone, not just for Gujarat but for India. We see these Games as a catalyst — to inspire our youth, accelerate our journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, and strengthen the Commonwealth Movement for the next 100 years.”

Ad

Adding to this, the President, Commonwealth Games Association of India, said,

“India’s bid is not just about capability, but about values. Amdavad is ready to pick up the baton from Glasgow 2026 and act as a springboard to the 2034 Games, ensuring that the Centenary edition honours the past while shaping the future of Commonwealth Sport.”

With strong and coordinate support from the Government of India, the Government of Gujarat, and the Commonwealth Games Association of India, the proposal highlights India’s ambition to deliver Games that are compact, sustainable, inclusive, and globally impactful.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More