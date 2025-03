Indian Grand Prix 1: Olympians Jyothi Yarraji, Sarvesh Kushare bag top honors

The Indian Grand Prix 1 2025 took place in Bengaluru on March 28 with several top Indian athletes taking the field. Jyothi Yarraji finished second in the women's 200m race, clocking a time of 23.55 seconds. She won the 100m hurdles with a time of 13.07 seconds.

Maharashtra's Sarvesh Anil Kushare won the men's high jump with a best jump of 2.23m. Amlan Borgohain won the 200m race, clocking a time of 20.83 seconds.

In an action-packed 100m Race D, Gurindervir Singh came first and broke the National Record with a time of 10.20 seconds. The previous national record of 10.23 seconds was held by Manikanta Hoblidhar. The former national record holder came second with a time of 10.22 seconds, while Amlan finished third, clocking a time of 10.43 seconds.

Indian Grand Prix 1: Results

Women

100m (Race A): Ardra K (Kerala) 12:09 seconds, Varsha V (Karnataka) 12.25 seconds, Akshaya S (Tamil Nadu) 12.28 seconds.

100m (Race B): Angel Silvia M (Tamil Nadu) 11.67 seconds, B Srividya Bala M (Tamil Nadu) 12.00 seconds, Neole Anna Cornelio (Karnataka) 12.11 seconds.

100m (Race C): Nithya Gandhe (Telangana) 11.41 seconds, Sneha SS (Karnataka) 11.55 seconds, Abinaya Rajarajan (Tamil Nadu) 11.59 seconds.

200m (Race A): Angel Silvia M (Tamil Nadu) 23.94 seconds, Simrandeep Kaur (Delhi) 24.11 seconds, V Sudheeksha (Karnataka) 24.52 seconds.

200m (Race B): Nithya Gandhe (Telangana) 23.36 seconds, Jyothi Yarraji (Reliance) 23.55 seconds, Vijaya Kumari (Madhya Pradesh) 23.65 seconds.

800m: Huidrom Bhumeshwor (Manipur) 2:06.49 seconds, Thota S (Chhattisgarh) 2:07.39 seconds, Vineeta Gurjar (Uttar Pradesh) 2:09.62 seconds.

5000m: Beby (Uttar Pradesh) 16:39.95 seconds, Supriti K (Jharkhand) 16:54.23 seconds, Poonam Dinkar (Railways) 17:03.97 seconds.

100m hurdles: Jyothi Yarraji (Reliance) 13.07 seconds, Pragyan P (Reliance) 13.44 seconds, Nandhini K (Tamil Nadu) 13.78 seconds.

Javelin throw: Ramyashree Jain (Karnataka) 50.41m, Hemamalini N (Tamil Nadu) 46.05m, Diksha Dwivedi (Gujarat) 40.82m.

Pole vault: Baranica Elangovan (Reliance) 4.00m, Sathya Tamilarasan (Tamil Nadu) 3.80m, V Dharshini V (Tamil Nadu) 3.60m.

High jump: Abhinaya S (JSW) 1.83m, Gobika K (Tamil Nadu) 1.80m, Jassika (Delhi) 1.65m.

Long jump: Sandra Babu (JSW) 6.22m, Abinaya Sri (Tamil Nadu) 6.13m, Deepanshi Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 5.99m.

Men

100m (Race A): Maneesh H (Kerala) 10.64 seconds, Adesh G (Rajasthan) 10.69 seconds, Rohit (Haryana) 10.74 seconds.

100m (Race B): Aryan Manoj (Karnataka) 10.81 seconds, Mukundan AD (Kerala) 10.81 seconds, Pratham K (Maharashtra) 10.87 seconds.

100m (Race C): Abhinav C (Kerala) 10.59 seconds, Ravikiran (Karnataka) 10.79 seconds, Kaushik Kamat (Maharashtra) 10.83 seconds.

100m (Race D) Gurindervir Singh (Reliance) 10.20 seconds (NR. Previous record of 10.23 seconds was set in 2023 by Manikanta H), Manikanta Hoblindhar (Reliance) 10.22 seconds, Amlan Borgohain (Reliance) 10.43 seconds.

200m: Amlan Borgohain (Reliance) 20.83 seconds, Manikanta H (Reliance) 21.20 seconds, Lalu Prasad Bhoi (Reliance) 21.26 seconds.

800m (Race A): Krishan Kumar (Haryana) 1:47.09 seconds, Mohammed Afsal (Kerala) 1:47.09 seconds, Salman Farookh (Kerala) 1:49.84 seconds.

800m (Race B): Prakash Gadade (Maharashtra) 1:49.50 seconds, Aman Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) 1:49.59 seconds, Kuruba Mahendra (Andhra Pradesh) 1:56.89 seconds.

5000m: Gaurav Bhaskar (Maharashtra) 14:35.29 seconds, Shivaji Parashuram (Railways) 14:38.47 seconds, Rahul Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 15:16.78 seconds.

110m hurdles: Muhammed Lazan (JSW) 14.13 seconds, Sahil Jagdish G (Maharashtra) 14.81 seconds, Hariharan K (JSW) 14.83 seconds.

High jump: Sarvesh Anil Kushare (Maharashtra) 2.23m, Aadarsh Ram (Tamil Nadu) 2.18m, Bharath Raj B (Kerala) 2.10m.

Long jump: Vishnu M (Tamil Nadu) 7.73m, Saran S (Tamil Nadu) 7.65m, Sharon J (Tamil Nadu) 7.64m.

Pole vault: Kavinraja S (Tamil Nadu) 5.00m, M Gowtham (Tamil Nadu) 5.00m, Ramrathan (Rajasthan) 5.00m.

Shot put: Visha Ayyappan V (Tamil Nadu) 16.40m, Govind Vijay Rai (Maharashtra) 16.30m, Sai Kiran A (Telangana) 15.16m.

Javelin throw: Shashank Patil (Karnataka) 76.23m, Bibin Antony (Kerala) 74.23m, Amit Kumar Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 66.32m.

