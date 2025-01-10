Indian long-distance runner provisionally suspended after failed dope test

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) provisionally suspended Indian long-distance runner Archana Jadhav for failing a dope test. The 20-year-old Archana last took part in the Delhi half marathon last year in October. Back then, she finished fourth with a time of 1:20.21. Lili Das held the top spot with a time of 1:18:12.

Kavita Yadav and Priti Lamba finished second and third with a timing of 1:19:44 and 1:20:20, respectively, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. As far as Archana’s suspension is concerned, as per the AIU, a prohibited substance named Oxandrolone was found in her sample.

Oxandrolone is an androgen and synthetic anabolic steroid (AAS), a medication that promotes weight gain and helps in recovering from severe burns.

The AIU updated Archana’s suspension on their official ‘X’ account but did not divulge details of the failed dope test.

Trending

“The AIU has provisionally suspended Archana Laxman Jadhav (India) for Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Oxandrolone),” the AIU wrote on Tuesday, January 7.

Expand Tweet

Archana Jadhav’s other performances

Last year in September, Archana Jadhav also took part in the 10,000-metre discipline in the 63rd National Open Athletics Championships at the Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru. Born on October 10, 2004, Archana had notched her season’s best performance of 35:44.26 and finished 873rd with 950 points.

Beatrice Chebet of Kenya finished on top with a timing of 28:54.14. Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay held the second spot with a timing of 29:05.92. Lilian Kasait Rengeruk of Kenya (29:26.89), Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi of Kenya (29:27.59), Fotyen Tesfay of Ethiopia (29:47.71), and Tsigie Gebreselama of Ethiopia (29:48.34) held the third, fourth, fifth and six places, respectively.

Back in April 2023, Archana also participated in the Indian U20 Championships at the Districts Sports Complex Collectorate in Tiruvannamalai. In that tournament, she got her personal best of 10:28.82 in the 3000-metre category.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback