Indian Open Athletics Meet 2025 Punjab: Annu Rani wins women's javelin throw event

Two-time Olympian Annu Rani won the gold medal at the Indian Open Athletics Meet 2025 in Punjab on Tuesday, April 1. India's top-ranked and only javelin thrower to breach the 60m mark, Annu registered a best throw of 56.43m to finish first.

Ad

Haryana's Jyoti and Rajasthan's Uma Choudhary finished second and third in the women's javelin throw event with throws of 51.94m and 50.68m, respectively.

Punjab's jumpers secured the top three spots in the women's triple jump event. Niharika Vashisht (13.43m), Arshdeep Kaur (12.79m), and Simran (11.79m) finished on the podium.

Athletes from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh were among the top performers in the one-day event that took place at the War Heroes Stadium in Sangrur.

Ad

Trending

Indian Open Athletics Meet 2025 Punjab: Results (Only Final)

Men's 10,000m

Vinod Singh (Madhya Pradesh) - 29:42.61s Sahil Sagar (Army) - 29:48.56s

Women's 10,000m

Bushra Khan Gaur (Madhya Pradesh) - 35:15.92s Shivani (Uttarakhand) - 38:40.65s

Men's 1500m

Ritesh Ohre (Madhya Pradesh) - 3:52.05s Arjun Waskale (Madhya Pradesh) - 3:52.68s Mukul Saini (Uttar Pradesh) - 3:57.21s

Men's Hammer Throw

Taranveer Singh (Navy) - 63.79m Gurdev Singh (Punjab) - 62.22m Nitish Tomar (Punajb) - 57.36s

Ad

Men's High Jump

Gurjeet Singh (Haryana) - 1.90m Pushpendra Kumar (Rajasthan) - 1.90m Arnav Tyagi (Army) - 1.90m

Women's Hammer Throw

Tanya Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh) - 57.86m Ripudaman Kaur (Punjab) - 47.65m Varsha Kanpure (Maharashtra) - 44.53m

Men's Discus Throw

Prateek Maan (Haryana) - 50.74m Ashish Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) - 49.51m Vaibhav (Himachal Pradesh) - 47.82m

Men's Shot Put

Amit Kumar Singh (Army) - 17.54m Varinderpal Singh (Punjab) - 17.43m Iqbal Singh (Punjab) - 17.18m

Women's Triple Jump

Niharika Vashisht (Punjab) - 13.43m Arshdeep Kaur (Punjab) - 12.79m Simran (Punjab) - 11.79m

Ad

Men's Javelin Throw

Dipanshu Sharma (Uttar Pradesh) - 75.04m Rishabh Nehra (Uttar Pradesh) - 72.29m Manjinder Singh (Punjab) - 71.14m

Men's 400m

Prakhar Sharma (Uttarakhand) - 47.81s Tarandeep Singh (Punjab) - 47.91s Lovepreet Singh (Punjab) - 48.46s

Women's 400m

Akshi Malik (Chandigarh) - 55.72s Shivkanya Mukati (Madhya Pradesh) - 55.79s Vidhi Rawal (Jharkhand) - 56.43s

Women's Shot Put

Shiksha (Haryana) - 15.88m Vidhi (Uttar Pradesh) - 15.01m Vanshika Shekhwat (Rajasthan) - 13.64m

Men's Triple Jump

Dablu Roy (West Bengal) - 15.17m Harpal Singh Mann (Punjab) - 15.12m Kuljeet Singh (Delhi) - 15.08m

Ad

Men's 800m

Satyam Chauhan (Army) - 1:56.10s Akshay Chandel (Uttar Pradesh) - 1:57.72s Vinay Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) - 2:00.79s

Women's Javelin Throw

Annu Rani (Uttar Pradesh) - 56.43m Jyoti (Haryana) - 51.94m Uma Choudhary (Rajasthan) - 50.68m

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback