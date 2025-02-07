"It's not just a medal for me; it's the result of years of hard work" - Beena Shah's story of determination

Emotions ran high as Beena Shah from West Bengal finally clinched gold in lawn bowl (women's singles) at the ongoing 38th National Games, a victory that had been 12 years in the making. Her journey embodies the true spirit of the game's tagline "Sankalp Se Shikhar Tak," a story of determination to the pinnacle of success.

Having previously won two silver medals in the National Games, she arrived this time with just one goal - gold. And this time, she made it happen.

Tears welled in Beena's eyes as she stood atop the podium, holding her gold medal close. "After two silver medals, this time I wanted only gold," said Beena Shah after her victory. "It's not just a medal for me; it's the result of years of hard work," she told reporters with a voice filled with emotion.

For Beena, lawn bowl is not just a sport; it's a passion she has nurtured despite its limited recognition in India. Often overshadowed by mainstream sports, lawn bowl has quietly built its place through dedicated athletes like her, who have fought against the odds for a moment of glory.

Beena's life symbolizes hard work and resilience. She has fought through extreme doubts and challenges, from training in the silent corners of the sports complexes to keeping up with life's challenges. She remembers the days when all motivation seemed to waver and with every step was uncertainty; nevertheless, the love for the game drove her on.

Her victory is not just a personal achievement but a ray of hope for budding athletes who aspire to make it in not-so-famous sports. It is a verdict that passion and determination can cross boundaries.

Beena Shah hopes her gold medal inspires people to pick up this sport

Although lawn bowl is still considered a small sport in India, Beena's performances gradually bring the sport to the fore. She hopes that this gold medal will inspire young ones to pick up this sport and that every game, small or big, has champions.

Beena Shah's glory at the 38th National Games is more than a medal; it embodies commitment, pain, and dreams turned into reality. As she stepped off the podium, her eyes still glittering with tears, she took with her not just the gold but also a story to inspire generations ahead.

