"It will be a really good achievement for India"- Sift Kaur Samra thinks National Games 2025 is like a trailer for Olympics 2036 in India

Sift Kaur Samra has started the new year on a fantastic note by winning the gold medal at the ongoing National Games 2025 event in Uttarakhand. The Paris Olympian feels that the arrangements in Uttarakhand were good, and it will be a great achievement for India if they can secure the hosting rights for the Olympics 2036.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda after winning the gold medal in the 50m women's 3 position shooting event, Sift Kaur Samra shared her experience of the mega event in Uttarakhand.

When asked about her thoughts on the National Games happening at such a grand scale, Sift said:

"I think National Games is just like Olympics for India. It is a really good platform for all the sportspersons to just go and enjoy the games that we play at the international level."

India has submitted a bid to host the Olympics in 2036. When asked if the National Games 2025 is like a trailer for the Olympics 2036, Sift replied:

"We can say that because the arrangement at the National Games were really good. I think they can. It will be a really good achievement for India."

Sharing further details of her experience in Uttarakhand, Sift Kaur Samra mentioned that the organizers could have done a better job with hotel booking. She felt triple occupancy in a room was not good, especially for the shooters.

"See, about the hotels, for shooting, triple occupancy is not good because we carry so much stuff," Sift explained.

When asked if she got the time to watch other sports in the National Games 2025, the Indian shooter responded:

"No, I didn't get the time to watch other sports."

"That will lead you to much more bigger achievements" - Sift Kaur Samra's golden advice for upcoming athletes

Having achieved so many big wins in her career, Sift Kaur Samra shared advice for the upcoming athletes. She opined that individuals should commit to short-term goals because ultimately it leads to success in the long run.

"If you want to enter the world of sports, firstly you'll have to fix to the goal. Mostly people think that they have to go to the Olympics, but it's just that you have to start with short-term goals and small competitions. That will lead you to much more bigger achievements because if you have short goals, that will help you achieve bigger goals. So that is one thing I would really like to say," Sift Kaur Samra said.

Lastly, Sift Kaur Samra was asked about how India can improve their performance at the grand stage of the Olympics. The shooter felt all athletes were giving their best, and they did a decent job at the Paris 2024 Olympics as well.

"See I think, this time, we really had a good number of medals. So let's see. All athletes are doing their best and giving their best," Sift commented.

Sift Kaur Samra is a multi-time medal winner at the Asian Games, WU Games, and World Cup. The gold medal at the National Games proves why she is one of the best shooters in India right now.

