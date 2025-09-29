Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren directs for establishment of Sports University in Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister (CM) Hemant Soren called for the establishment of a Sports University in Ranchi on Wednesday, September 24, as reported by 'The Avenue Mail.' He asked the state officials to speed up the process of establishing a Sports University. The Jharkhand CM reiterated that there must not be delays in the project owing to bureaucratic reasons.

Hemant Soren stated that the university would serve as a hub for local athletes to improve their skills. He reflected that it would help them make the most of opportunities at the national and international levels.

Soren led a meeting in the state capital where senior officials from the sports department and Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) were present. He also evaluated the upgradation of the Mega Sports Complex at Hotwar. Notably, the meeting also had Sudivya Kumar in attendance. Sudivya Kumar is the Tourism, art, culture, sports, and youth affairs minister.

The Jharkhand CM highlighted the requirement for smooth access to resources and facilities for athletes. Hemant Soren reckoned that it would allow them to train regularly and also propel the state to conduct key sporting competitions without any hassle.

Hemant Soren on Sports University being a base for Jharkhand's sporting system

The Jharkhand CM also stated that the forthcoming Sports University would serve as a base for Jharkhand's sporting system. The institution would look at developing upcoming talent and provide an organized track for athletes.

This would be possible with the use of modern training facilities, academic programs, and futuristic infrastructure. The institution would also turn Jharkhand into a centre for sports research and education, drawing students and hopefuls from all over the country, according to officials.

Soren also addressed the need for a proper plan to maintain Jharkhand as the first choice venue for national and international events in the coming time.

