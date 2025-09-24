Mini-auctions for the upcoming season of the Hockey India League were conducted in New Delhi on Wednesday (September 24). Over 100 players in the men's and women's sections went under the hammer, even as most franchises opted to retain a large number of their personnel.Following the last-minute withdrawal of the UP Rudras, which cited &quot;longstanding considerations around the sustainability framework&quot; for the stunning call, Hockey India's governing council stepped in to take charge of the franchise for now.HIL debutants Ranchi Royals have replaced Team Gonasika in the men's event and defending champions the Odisha Warriors in the women's event for the upcoming edition.Kalinga Lancers opted to bank on Liam Henderson's expertise, with the Australian proving to be the most expensive buy in the men's Hockey India League auction at ₹42 lakhs. Jed Snowden was the first player to be picked in the overseas goalkeeper category, sold to the Lancers for ₹10 lakhs.Soorma Hockey Club and Tamil Nadu Dragons battled for 19-year-old Indian midfielder Adrohit Ekka before the TN side picked him up for a whopping ₹11 lakhs.The Dragons then strengthened their backlines with a winning bid of ₹36 lakhs for Dutch defender Sander de Wijn. The HIL Governing Council snapped up Germany's Thies Prinz for ₹36 lakhs.Red Lions' defender Loick Luypaert was sold to Ranchi Royals for ₹10 lakhs. Junior goalkeeper Vivek Lakra caused a stir, entering the auction at a base price of ₹2 lakhs before being picked up by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for ₹23 lakhs.Ajeet Yadav also won big after being signed by the HIL Governing Council for ₹11.5 lakhs, coming in with a base price of ₹2 lakhs. Cooper Burns of Australia was sold to the Kalinga Lancers for ₹34.5 lakhs.In the Women's Hockey India League auction. Monica Malik was sold for ₹15 lakhs to the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, while double Olympian and Argentine star Agustina Gorzelany was signed on by the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for ₹42 lakhs. The Tigers also bid successfully for Gorzelany's compatriot Valentina Raposo.Argentina's Juana Morello was picked by the SG Pipers, as was Thoudam Suman Devi. Udita, who was signed for ₹32 lakh by the Bengal Tigers last season, has been picked by the Delhi SG Pipers for ₹10 lakhs.Shockingly, Bichu Devi Kharibam, who impressed with her goalkeeping at the recent Asia Cup, went unsold in the Hockey India League auction.Tim Oudenaller replaces Graham Reid as Head Coach of Delhi SG Pipers for upcoming Hockey India League seasonSreejesh with the SG Pipers team at the auction - Source: Hockey IndiaDelhi SG Pipers, who failed to win a single game under the tutelage of head coach Graham Reid in the previous edition of the Hockey India League, have appointed Tim Oudenaller as the coach for the upcoming season. Oudenaller is currently in charge of the redoubtable Dutch club Kampong.Sofie Gierts will coach the SG Pipers women's team, who won one of their six league matches under head coach Dave Smolenaars in the 2024-25 season.Meanwhile, the Kalinga Lancers have roped in Pascal Kina as Technical and Strategy Coach. Pascal Kina, the father of Belgian stalwart Antoine Kina will be assisting Aussie legend Jay Stacy, who will be the Head Coach.