Juniors Adrohit Ekka, Vivek Lakra make a splash at Hockey India League auction, Monika Malik, Liam Henderson & Agustina Gorzelany emerge big buys

By Subhashish Majumdar
Published Sep 24, 2025 13:22 GMT
Over 100 men
Over 100 men's and women's players went under the hammer in the Hockey India League mini-auction - Source: Hockey India

Mini-auctions for the upcoming season of the Hockey India League were conducted in New Delhi on Wednesday (September 24). Over 100 players in the men's and women's sections went under the hammer, even as most franchises opted to retain a large number of their personnel.

Following the last-minute withdrawal of the UP Rudras, which cited "longstanding considerations around the sustainability framework" for the stunning call, Hockey India's governing council stepped in to take charge of the franchise for now.

HIL debutants Ranchi Royals have replaced Team Gonasika in the men's event and defending champions the Odisha Warriors in the women's event for the upcoming edition.

Kalinga Lancers opted to bank on Liam Henderson's expertise, with the Australian proving to be the most expensive buy in the men's Hockey India League auction at ₹42 lakhs. Jed Snowden was the first player to be picked in the overseas goalkeeper category, sold to the Lancers for ₹10 lakhs.

Soorma Hockey Club and Tamil Nadu Dragons battled for 19-year-old Indian midfielder Adrohit Ekka before the TN side picked him up for a whopping ₹11 lakhs.

The Dragons then strengthened their backlines with a winning bid of ₹36 lakhs for Dutch defender Sander de Wijn. The HIL Governing Council snapped up Germany's Thies Prinz for ₹36 lakhs.

Red Lions' defender Loick Luypaert was sold to Ranchi Royals for ₹10 lakhs. Junior goalkeeper Vivek Lakra caused a stir, entering the auction at a base price of ₹2 lakhs before being picked up by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for ₹23 lakhs.

Ajeet Yadav also won big after being signed by the HIL Governing Council for ₹11.5 lakhs, coming in with a base price of ₹2 lakhs. Cooper Burns of Australia was sold to the Kalinga Lancers for ₹34.5 lakhs.

In the Women's Hockey India League auction. Monica Malik was sold for ₹15 lakhs to the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, while double Olympian and Argentine star Agustina Gorzelany was signed on by the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for ₹42 lakhs. The Tigers also bid successfully for Gorzelany's compatriot Valentina Raposo.

Argentina's Juana Morello was picked by the SG Pipers, as was Thoudam Suman Devi. Udita, who was signed for ₹32 lakh by the Bengal Tigers last season, has been picked by the Delhi SG Pipers for ₹10 lakhs.

Shockingly, Bichu Devi Kharibam, who impressed with her goalkeeping at the recent Asia Cup, went unsold in the Hockey India League auction.

Tim Oudenaller replaces Graham Reid as Head Coach of Delhi SG Pipers for upcoming Hockey India League season

Sreejesh with the SG Pipers team at the auction - Source: Hockey India
Sreejesh with the SG Pipers team at the auction - Source: Hockey India

Delhi SG Pipers, who failed to win a single game under the tutelage of head coach Graham Reid in the previous edition of the Hockey India League, have appointed Tim Oudenaller as the coach for the upcoming season. Oudenaller is currently in charge of the redoubtable Dutch club Kampong.

Sofie Gierts will coach the SG Pipers women's team, who won one of their six league matches under head coach Dave Smolenaars in the 2024-25 season.

Meanwhile, the Kalinga Lancers have roped in Pascal Kina as Technical and Strategy Coach. Pascal Kina, the father of Belgian stalwart Antoine Kina will be assisting Aussie legend Jay Stacy, who will be the Head Coach.

Subhashish Majumdar

Subhashish Majumdar

Subhashish has been an Indian sports journalist at Sportskeeda since 2017. He primarily covers hockey along with other Indian Sports, and endeavors to bridge the coverage gap between the multitude of Indian sports and cricket via his articles. Subhashish’s interest in Indian sports peaked after watching a few hockey and football matches live during his childhood days, and has also played Hockey, Football, Table Tennis, Badminton at school and college level.

As a journalist, he covered every single Indian hockey match at the 2018 & 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2018 & 2023 Asian Games, 2018 Women's World Cup, 2018 & 2023 Men’s World Cup and the 2021 Olympics. An interview specialist, he has conducted over 100 interviews with the Indian Men's and Women's Hockey team, and has also been part of the UK-based DesiSportsCast Podcast.

Subhashish’s favorite Indian athlete is Vandana Katariya for her relentlessness and never-say-die attitude. For him, India men's hockey team's 7-1 win over Pakistan in 2017 Hockey World League semis on the same day as India men's cricket team's loss to the same opponent in the Champions Trophy final is an iconic moment in Indian Sports history.

When not writing, he likes to spend his free time blogging, singing, jogging, and trekking.

Edited by Sooryanarayanan Sesha
