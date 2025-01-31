“Just like in Paris” - Olympian Ramita Jindal heaps praise on the quality of the high-tech shooting range at the National Games 2025

Indian shooter Ramita Jindal couldn’t help but compare the shooting range at the National Games 2025 to the world-class setup in Paris. After competing at the Paris Olympics 2024, the Haryana shooter was thoroughly impressed with the high-tech facilities at Maharana Pratap Sports College in Dehradun, calling them on par with international standards.

"The range here is just like in Paris," Ramita said after her qualification round.

Her words were backed by action as she set a new qualification record in the women’s 10m air rifle event, scoring 634.9, surpassing the previous best of 637.7, which was set in the World Cup Championship in Bhopal.

Despite her record-breaking qualification score, Ramita had to settle for bronze in the final as Tamil Nadu’s Narmada Nithin Raju stole the show with a gold-medal-winning performance. The 23-year-old shooter delivered a sensational 254.4, setting a new national record and falling just 0.1 short of the world record.

Raju, a former ISSF World Cup winner, held her nerves in a high-stakes battle, overcoming a strong challenge from Maharashtra’s Arya Borse (252.5) and Ramita Jindal (230.4) to claim the top podium finish.

Key features of the high-tech shooting range at National Games 2025

The high-tech shooting range built at Maharana Pratap Sports College for the National Games has lived up to its praise from day one. Indian team assistant coach Arun Singh had earlier stated that the way this shooting range has been developed, it is likely to witness new records.

Built to international standards, the facility includes:

A total of 160 targets have been installed: 60 each for 10m and 25m ranges, and 40 for the 50m range.

In terms of target capacity, this shooting range ranks third after Delhi and Bhopal. It has the highest capacity for fixed targets in the 25m range.

Equipped with state-of-the-art high-tech devices, ensuring precise scoring with advanced target technology.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised the world-class facility and expressed confidence that it would inspire more athletes.

“We have ensured that international-standard equipment is available at the National Games. I am confident that athletes from across the country will deliver their best and set new milestones in Indian sports.”

