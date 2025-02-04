Jyoti Verma clinches Wushu bronze for Uttrakhand at 38th National Games

Wushu athlete Jyoti Verma brought laurels to the state of Uttar by winning a bronze medal in Changquan event in the ongoing 38th National Games. Her achievement marked the host state's first medal in the National Games, leading to an atmosphere of joy and pride in the entirety of Uttarakhand.

For her accomplishment, Verma was congratulated by the Hon'ble Sports Minister Mrs. Rekha Arya, who said that this success would be an inspiration for the young girls of Uttarakhand. In line with the state's "Meri Beti, Mera Abhiman" campaign being run by the government, the security officials of Uttrakhand also expressed their happiness at the youngster’s achievement, posing for a photo with her.

Outside of state officials, locals also took pride in Verma’s podium finish. When the wushu athlete took the time to watch the final of the volleyball event at the National Games, she was greeted with fanfare, with multiple people taking photos with her. After her win, Verman has been hailed as the new inspiration for the players of Uttarakhand.

38th National Games: Full results from wushu events

The wushu competition at the ongoing 38th National Games featured four categories - the men's and women's changquan events, as well as the men's and women's nanquan events. The competition was held in the Kanchenjunga Hall, with 12 medals up for grabs.

This is what the medal tally for wushu at the 38th National Games looked like:

Taulo Single Senior – Changquan (Male)

Gold: Mayanglambam Saratchandra Singh (SSCB)

Silver: Salam Bichitro Singh (Manipur)

Bronze: Sher Singh Pulami (Delhi)

Taulo Single Senior – Nanquan (Male)

Gold: Bonish Yurembam (Manipur)

Silver: Krish Chhetri (Delhi)

Bronze: Devesh Shaw (West Bengal)

Taulo Single Senior – Changquan (Female)

Gold: Tongbram Saya Chanu (Manipur)

Silver: Khaidem Panthoi Devi (Manipur)

Bronze: Jyoti Verma (Uttarakhand)

Taulo Single Senior – Nanquan (Female)

Gold: Konjengbam Luxmi Devi (Manipur)

Silver: Hanjabam Langlentombi Devi (Manipur)

Bronze: Aprajeeta Mishra (Bihar)

