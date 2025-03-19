Khelo India Para Games 2025: Full Schedule, dates, venues, and where to watch

The second edition of the Khelo India Para Games (KIPG 2025) is set to get underway in New Delhi on Thursday (March 20).

Over 1300 athletes will be showcasing their talents in six disciplines in the seven-day-long event. A star-studded opening ceremony will be graced by Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Celebrated Paralympians Sumit Antil and Devendra Jhajharia welcomed athletes to the event which will take place in three venues in the national capital.

The KIPG 2025 will feature competition in six disciplines which are para-athletics, para-archery, para-powerlifting, para-badminton, para-table tennis, and para-shooting.

The opening ceremony will be held on Thursday evening at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the presence of 1300 athletes, 350 support staff and 150 volunteers.

While Sports Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will be the Chief Guest for the opening ceremony, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr Virendra Kumar Khati will be the Guest of Honour.

The Para Games will be hosted in three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Indira Gandhi Stadium and the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The anthem, logo, and mascot for the event were earlier unveiled in the presence of Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and other dignitaries on Tuesday.

Paralympic double gold medalist Sumit Antil and compatriot Devendra Jhajharia spoke to the athletes ahead of the event. Antil expressed delight to see the return of the Para Games.

"I am really happy to see that the Khelo India Para Games are back. I wish the emerging athletes all the very best. It's a platform for both the upcoming athletes and the experienced ones to compete and enhance their skill set," the star javelin thrower told SAI media (via press release).

Around 25 athletes, who took part in the opening edition of the Khelo India Para Games, were part of the Indian contingent at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

The inaugural edition of the Para Games was held in December 2023.

Khelo India Para Games 2025 Details

The KIPG 2025 will be held in New Delhi from March 20 to 27.

Khelo India Para Games 2025 Venues

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Indira Gandhi Stadium and Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Khelo India Para Games 2025 Schedule

Para-archery: Football Training Ground (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium) - March 22 to 23

Para-athletics: (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium) - March 21 to 23

Para-powerlifting: Weightlifting Auditorium (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium) - March 23 to 26

Para-badminton: Gymnastics Hall (Indira Gandhi Stadium) - March 20 to 22

Para-table tennis: Gymnastics Hall (Indira Gandhi Stadium) - March 25 to 27

Para-shooting: (Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range) - March 21 to 25

Where to watch the 2025 Khelo India Para Games?

The KIPG 2025 will be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of Prasar Bharati Sports.

